Celtics, Suns may be in conversation to swap picks for Josh Jackson

The Boston Celtics may be looking to trade down with the Phoenix Suns, where the Suns would likely select Kansas forward Josh Jackson.

Real GM reports the Suns have discussed moving up in the draft with either the Lakers or the Celtics. The front office can use one of their multiple future first-round picks they have from Miami. The trade only makes sense if they sense Boston would select Jackson at No. 3 overall.

Los Angeles seems focused on Lonzo Ball at No. 2 overall. But after their recent trade with the Sixers, Boston may still be looking to make more trades (via The Ringer):

Don’t be surprised if Ainge makes more moves this week. Two front-office sources I’ve spoken to said the Celtics have already explored the possibility of moving down again in the draft. As of now, there’s nothing on the table, but Boston is open to the possibility if the deal is right.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne also reports Boston could still be in dealing mode after trading the top pick in the draft. Shelburne also mentions the Suns have “promised” Jackson they would select him if he is available.

Jackson would be a great complementary player to Phoenix shooting guard Devin Booker. ESPN’s Chad Ford believes the Suns are very high on the Kansas prospect.

General league reaction to Sixers-Celtics trade: There's a reason it's happening early. Both teams still maneuvering. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 18, 2017