Chauncey Billups could become the Cavs President of Basketball Operations

In a shocking twist, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin will not return next season after three straight NBA Finals appearances.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was first to report the news. Perhaps the more fascinating twist, however, is the candidate who could replace Griffin in Cleveland. According to Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Chauncey Billups may become a lead candidate.

The Hawks interviewed Billups to become their GM last month. He has discussed his interest in a front office position (via Yahoo Sports):

(When) I’ve talked about my future most of the time it’s always kind of been front office stuff but as I start to take a deeper dive into my future whenever that is that I decide to get back in or not, I’ve opened up my mind to the opportunity to coach … One of my fears about being in a front office, not a fear but a reservation, is maybe I don’t have that kind of day-to-day influence and impact on a guy like I’m used to.

Billups has most recently served as an ESPN broadcaster and has rejected offers for coaching gigs in the past.

According to Wojnarowski, Billups could become the President of Basketball Operations (like Magic Johnson is in Los Angeles) and would make the hire for the suddenly vacant general manager position.

Billups worked out to play for the Cavaliers in 2014 but did not receive an offer.

Billups has relationship with Dan Gilbert and Ty Lue, and sources say will be considered as President of Basketball Ops who'd make GM hire. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017