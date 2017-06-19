Dan Gilbert did not speak with LeBron James before letting go of GM

Before he decided not to offer Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin an extension, team owner Dan Gilbert did not speak with LeBron James.

Dan Gilbert didn't consult with LeBron James prior to parting with David Griffin, sources said. James had advocated for Griffin extension — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 20, 2017

Of course, James does not have a role in the front office of the organization. But considering he could become a free agent after next season, one would assume Gilbert wanted to make sure his superstar was satisfied with their decision.

However, the organization went the opposite way considering James endorsed Griffin as the Cavaliers general manager two months ago (via ESPN):

It makes no sense why he shouldn’t get an extension. He’s pulled every move —he’s tried to make every move happen — to better this team to be able to compete for a championship. So we wouldn’t be in this position, obviously, without him and without the guys that are here — from the coaching staff to the players to Griff. He’s been a big piece of it.

He then listed all of the important moves Griffin had made as a GM for the team since joining the franchise. James was “surprised” and “disappointed” by the decision for the team to part ways with Griffin.

Source: LeBron is "disappointed" at Griffin's departure, as well as the timing, & "concerned" abt what this portends for Cavs going forward. — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 20, 2017