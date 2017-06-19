Report: Former Bucks assistant general manager Justin Zanik a candidate to join Cavs

When the Milwaukee Bucks announced their new general manager on Monday, they added assistant GM Justin Zanik will not return next season.

Cleveland parted ways with general manager David Griffin the same day the Bucks announced Jon Horst for the same position within their organization. The Cavaliers assistant general manager Trent Redden also left Cleveland. With Zanik no longer with the Bucks, he could be headed to the Cavaliers.

League sources say Justin Zanik will be a strong candidate to work under Chauncey Billups if Billups takes over the Cavs' front office. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

If Cleveland hired Chauncey Billups as head of basketball operations, there is a strong link between him and Zanik. Billups’ agent Andy Miller is the head of ASM Sports, where Zanik used to work.

Miller also represented Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue when he was a player.

Meanwhile, Zanik was considered a finalist for the Milwaukee job and was the interim general manager and was overseeing draft preparation. He also has links to the Jazz.