Mavericks may be interested in trading for Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio

The Dallas Mavericks may trade for Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Only three teams have more cap room than the Mavs next year.

The Timberwolves point guard is under contract until after the 2018-19 season. His cap hit is pricey at over $14 million for each of the next two years. However, Dallas has the cap space. According to a recent report, the franchise has had “in-house talks” about acquiring the 26-year-old point guard.

#Mavs have had in-house talks about the trade availability of #Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio – and about drafting PG Frank Ntilikina, too. — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) June 18, 2017

Perhaps one reason why Rubio may fit in Dallas is his new agent, Jeff Schwartz, who has a noted relationship with the Mavericks. Some of his clients include notable Dallas players over the years including Jason Kidd, Harison Barnes, Deron Williams, Tyson Chandler, and Devin Harris.

This rumor is nothing new for Rubio, especially considering Minnesota select another point guard with a lottery pick in Kris Dunn last year (via Basketball Insiders):

The worst-kept secret in the NBA is that the Timberwolves are ready to move on from guard Ricky Rubio, and it seems that Rubio may feel the same way. The Wolves entertained a few things last summer involving Rubio and revisited his trade value at the trade deadline back in February.

One wrinkle to the story is ESPN reports the Knicks are also interested in acquiring the point guard from Minnesota. Rubio was recently seen hanging out with Knicks players Kristaps Porzingis and Willy Hernangomez in Spain.

New York has the pick before Dallas in the 2017 NBA Draft and they are linked to French point guard Frank Ntilikina. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has met with the French point guard. It’s possible Dallas can spoil whatever plans the Knicks may have at both ends.

The Mavericks could trade up for No. 7 overall (owned by, you guessed it, the Timberwolves) and potentially try to land Rubio and the pick before New York and grab Ntilikina, too. Ntilikina is only 18 and could develop under Rubio, who would have two years on his contract.

Rubio, of course, still has legitimate value and could provide a spark for Dallas.

Last season, Rubio played a game where he scored 22 points with 19 assists. He recorded 25 double-doubles, which was one in every three starts. Rubio had more games with a double-double stat line than Draymond Green, who started more games.

Rubio averaged 16.0 ppg with 10.5 apg after the All-Star break and can still start for many teams in the league, including the Mavericks and the Knicks.