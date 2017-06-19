Timberwolves make most sense for Andre Iguodala if he leaves Warriors

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala is a free agent during this upcoming offseason and should seek the highest offer he can get.

If I'm Iguodala and his agent, I absolutely have to see what other teams might offer– just for context vs. staying with GSWs. 100%. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) June 19, 2017

Earlier this offseason, reports indicated the 2015 NBA Finals MVP would re-sign with the Warriors. According to Tim Kawakami, the negotiations were “almost already done” and the major point the two sides needed to agree on was the length of the contract.

However, today Shams Charania reported Iguodala will “seriously consider” other teams as well (via Yahoo):

Iguodala plans to seriously consider other teams in July, league sources told The Vertical. Prospective teams would need to show in meetings a vision to move toward contention to pry Iguodala from Golden State, league sources said. In four seasons with the Warriors, Iguodala has served as a playmaker and primary wing defender and established himself as a high-character leader.

Iguodala could be worth between $20 million per season, according to Charania. The 35-year-old NBA veteran is still a viable starter for almost any team in the league, except one with Kevin Durant on the roster.

During the 2017 NBA Finals, Iguodala had the highest plus-minus rating of anyone on either team. When he was on the floor, the Warriors outscored the Cavaliers by 60 points.

In recent years, he also had an incredible net rating which shows the positive value he brings to his team while on the court.

In every season since 2010-11, Andre Iguodala's team has a positive NRtg when he plays and a better NRtg w/him on the floor than off pic.twitter.com/dpvi1gOtkn — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) June 19, 2017

Charania listed various teams who could meet with Iguodala. Highlights included the Jazz, Hawks, Bulls and Clippers. The Lakers may schedule a meeting considering connections with Luke Walton from the Warriors and GM Rob Pelinka, his former agent. But Los Angeles would not have the cap room.

Perhaps the most interesting team Charania listed who could have serious interest in him is the Timberwolves. Earlier this month, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne also listed the Timberwolves as one of the teams potentially interested in pursuing the free agent.

Next season, Minnesota has $26 million in projected cap space with ten fully guaranteed contracts. With a lottery draft pick and no other roster moves, the Timberwolves could afford Iguodala for next season especially if they trade Ricky Rubio.

If interested in moving to a team with a “vision to move toward contention” then Minnesota could be a perfect fit with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. He could be the veteran presence needed to help take the team to the next level in the Western Conference.