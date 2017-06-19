Cavaliers were among teams to ask Bulls about Jimmy Butler trade today

The Chicago Bulls now have a handful of NBA teams inquiring about trading for their star Jimmy Butler, including the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers, per league sources, have been working today on assembling multi-team trade scenarios to try to acquire Chicago's Jimmy Butler — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 19, 2017

The Cavaliers may not have enough assets to trade for Butler so a third team, who some speculate to be the Suns, could enter the conversation. Another scenario including Phoenix (perhaps in a straight-up deal) and the Celtics could emerge, as they have expressed interest in Butler as well.

Earlier today, meanwhile, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith speculated Boston would use its recently acquired No. 3 overall pick to land Butler. Watch the segment here:

For the Boston Celtics, the No. 3 pick, worst-case scenario is that they find themselves in a position to draft somebody like a Josh Jackson out of Kansas. But the hope is that they’ll be able to use the No. 3 pick to get Jimmy Butler.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Minnesota has also had “preliminary contact” about a trade for Butler. Last year, the Bulls were interested in the Timberwolves draft pick Kris Dunn.

Sources: Chicago’s price for Jimmy Butler remains elevated, but Minnesota has assets and interest. Sides made preliminary contact this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

If Chicago trades Butler then Dwyane Wade, who has a player option this offseason, would likely opt out of his deal with the Bulls. The team would likely enter a fully re-building mode.

It’s unclear if any of these teams have what it takes to trade for Butler or if these are all just smoke screens to build up his value. Regardless, the rumor carousel for Chicago just got a whole lot crazier.