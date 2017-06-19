Trending stories: Paul George trade rumors, Celtics-Sixers deal, Jeanie Buss and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Trade grades: Who wins Celtics-Sixers pick swap? – via espn.com
June 18 04:26 PM
Is Markelle Fultz worth the price for Philadelphia? Is Boston making the right move by trading down? Kevin Pelton hands out his surprising grades for the deal shaking up the NBA draft.
From roller hockey to the Lakers: How Jeanie Buss became the most powerful woman in sports – via latimes.com
June 18 12:00 PM
Jerry Buss often worried about his older daughter’s happiness, like many fathers do, so when he considered promoting her to run the Forum, he thought of the toll such a demanding job would take.
Sources: Lakers trying to secure another pick – via espn.com
June 19 03:28 AM
The Lakers already have two first-round picks in Thursday’s draft, but sources tell ESPN that the team is attempting to acquire another selection as it looks to improve its outside shooting and perimeter defense.
Sources: Pacers reach out to Cavs about George – via espn.com
June 18 07:41 PM
Multiple sources confirm to ESPN the Indiana Pacers have reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend to gauge their interest in a potential Paul George deal.
The pick with everything Knicks want, they just need to get him – via nypost.com
June 18 01:05 AM
During the French League semifinal between Strasbourg and Lyon-Villeurbonne earlier this month, Olivier Mazet, the French agent for Frank Ntilikina, arranged for a postgame dinner. He invited his c…
Cavaliers called Indiana Pacers about Paul George – via cleveland.com
June 18 07:13 PM
The Cavaliers have inquired about trading for Paul George, who has informed the Indiana Pacers he intends to leave as a free agent after the 2017-18 season, league sources told cleveland.com.
Sources: Paul George tells Pacers he plans to leave franchise, prefers joining Lakers – via sports.yahoo.com
June 18 03:19 PM
The All-Star forward, who plans to become a free agent in 2018, hasn’t requested a trade but wants to give the organization the chance to plan appropriately for its future.
Danny Ainge puts legacy on line by passing on Markelle Fultz – via sports.yahoo.com
June 18 11:47 AM
The Celtics president has brought a title to Boston and overseen a successful rebuild, but he is taking a major risk by trading the No. 1 overall pick.
Celtics would be taking a big risk trading No. 1 pick – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
June 17 06:57 PM
How many draft picks does one organization really need?
