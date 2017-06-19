USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Paul George trade rumors, Celtics-Sixers deal, Jeanie Buss and more

Trending stories: Paul George trade rumors, Celtics-Sixers deal, Jeanie Buss and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Paul George trade rumors, Celtics-Sixers deal, Jeanie Buss and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

June 18 04:26 PM
Is Markelle Fultz worth the price for Philadelphia? Is Boston making the right move by trading down? Kevin Pelton hands out his surprising grades for the deal shaking up the NBA draft.

Shares

June 18 12:00 PM
Jerry Buss often worried about his older daughter’s happiness, like many fathers do, so when he considered promoting her to run the Forum, he thought of the toll such a demanding job would take.

Shares

June 19 03:28 AM
The Lakers already have two first-round picks in Thursday’s draft, but sources tell ESPN that the team is attempting to acquire another selection as it looks to improve its outside shooting and perimeter defense.

Shares

June 18 07:41 PM
Multiple sources confirm to ESPN the Indiana Pacers have reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend to gauge their interest in a potential Paul George deal.

Shares

June 18 01:05 AM
During the French League semifinal between Strasbourg and Lyon-Villeurbonne earlier this month, Olivier Mazet, the French agent for Frank Ntilikina, arranged for a postgame dinner. He invited his c…

Shares

June 18 07:13 PM
The Cavaliers have inquired about trading for Paul George, who has informed the Indiana Pacers he intends to leave as a free agent after the 2017-18 season, league sources told cleveland.com.

Shares

June 18 03:19 PM
The All-Star forward, who plans to become a free agent in 2018, hasn’t requested a trade but wants to give the organization the chance to plan appropriately for its future.

Shares

June 18 11:47 AM
The Celtics president has brought a title to Boston and overseen a successful rebuild, but he is taking a major risk by trading the No. 1 overall pick.

Shares

June 17 06:57 PM
How many draft picks does one organization really need?

Shares

, Social Media

,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home