Josh Jackson won't work out for Celtics without a promise to draft him

The Boston Celtics traded down for the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft but they still have not met with rumored target Josh Jackson.

The Suns and Kings, who pick directly after the Celtics, have both told Jackson they would select him if he is still on the board. ESPN’s Chad Ford reports Jackson won’t work out for Boston unless the front office promises they are keeping the pick and selecting him.

Jackson won't workout in Boston unless the Celtics commit that 1. They're keeping the pick 2. He's their guy at No. 3. https://t.co/k3QcBgnmHf — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) June 20, 2017

Last season, the Celtics selected Jaylen Brown after two workouts for the team. This year, they have worked out Duke’s Jayson Tatum twice. Boston hasn’t met with Jackson, though their general manager Danny Ainge remains hopeful.

Jackson has previously canceled his workout with the Celtics, which was scheduled for June 12.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports the Suns, Knicks and Bulls all have interest in Jackson. If the Celtics want to trade the pick, Chicago may look to move Jimmy Butler and New York is rumored to have Kristaps Porzingis on the block.

Of course, Boston could still select Jackson even if they don’t have a meeting with him before the draft. However, he did not attend the NBA combine so they may not have all of his medical information.

True. The lack of a workout won't dissuade the Celtics. But the lack of medical info is more problematic for Boston. https://t.co/V9UfS7FnOt — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) June 20, 2017