CJ McCollum on his NBA success, offseason goals, the Warriors' dominance and Paul George

Alex Kennedy is joined by Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum on The HoopsHype Podcast. They discuss a lot of things:
1:00: His recent travels.
2:00: His brother Errick, who’s playing pro basketball in Europe.
6:00: Social media vitriol.
8:00: Offseason workout plan and goals.
14:00: The Golden State Warriors’ dominance and if they’re “bad for the NBA.”
16:00: Recruiting fellow stars and the recent reports involving Paul George
21:00: His thoughts on Markelle Fultz coming into the league.
23:00: Lonzo Ball‘s game and whether his father, LaVar, is a concern.
25:00: His work in journalism and starting ‘CJ’s Press Pass’ for kids.
32:00: His ‘Dream Center’ in Portland.
