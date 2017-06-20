CJ McCollum on his NBA success, offseason goals, the Warriors' dominance and Paul George

Alex Kennedy is joined by Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum on The HoopsHype Podcast. They discuss a lot of things:

1:00: His recent travels.

2:00: His brother Errick, who’s playing pro basketball in Europe.

6:00: Social media vitriol.

8:00: Offseason workout plan and goals.

14:00: The Golden State Warriors’ dominance and if they’re “bad for the NBA.”

16:00: Recruiting fellow stars and the recent reports involving Paul George

21:00: His thoughts on Markelle Fultz coming into the league.

23:00: Lonzo Ball‘s game and whether his father, LaVar, is a concern.

25:00: His work in journalism and starting ‘CJ’s Press Pass’ for kids.

32:00: His ‘Dream Center’ in Portland.