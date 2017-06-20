Dwight Howard traded to Hornets for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belenelli

The Atlanta Hawks have traded Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Plumlee and Marco Belinelli. Draft picks were also exchanged.
Atlanta received the 31st pick from Charlotte and Charlotte received the 41st pick. Howard played just one season for his hometown team. This was his projected value last month.
Howard has two years left on his contract and will make over $23.5 million in 2017-18 and $23.8 in 2018-19. During his offseason, the Hawks hired Travis Schlenk as their new general manager. He spoke about Howard earlier this month (via Atlanta Journal-Constitution):
Dwight is one of the best big guys in the league still … He’s one of the best rebounders in the league. He’s one of the best rim protectors in the league. I haven’t had a chance to talk to Dwight personally. We’ve exchanged some text messages. I certainly plan to talk to him soon and get to know him. I’m not going to judge you from what I’ve heard. Let me see you face-to-face.
Steve Clifford, the coach of the Hornets, was an assistant for the Magic when Howard played there. He was also an assistant for the Lakers when Howard was in Los Angeles as well.
