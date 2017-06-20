Dwight Howard traded to Hornets for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belenelli

The Atlanta Hawks have traded Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Plumlee and Marco Belinelli. Draft picks were also exchanged.

Atlanta received the 31st pick from Charlotte and Charlotte received the 41st pick. Howard played just one season for his hometown team. This was his projected value last month.

Atlanta sending Dwight Howard and #31 to Charlotte for Mike Plumlee, Marco Bellineli and #41, source to The… https://t.co/RHUYmvIu1K — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 21, 2017

Howard has two years left on his contract and will make over $23.5 million in 2017-18 and $23.8 in 2018-19. During his offseason, the Hawks hired Travis Schlenk as their new general manager. He spoke about Howard earlier this month (via Atlanta Journal-Constitution):