Pacers, Lakers have discussed Paul George trade before the NBA draft

By now, it’s no secret Indiana Pacers star Paul George is certain he wants to come play for the Los Angeles Lakers. But it may happen soon.

League sources tell @RamonaShelburne and me: The Pacers and Lakers have engaged on Paul George trade talks in advance of Thursday's draft. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein and Ramona Shelburne, the Pacers and Lakers are discussing deals to send George to Los Angeles. Recent trade talks with other teams, including the Cavaliers, may have forced their hand.

Adrian Wojnarowski recently explained why it would be a risk if the Lakers waited for other teams to make offers for George (via Yahoo):

It’s one thing for Paul George right now to believe he’s going to the Lakers. But the season and ending up somewhere else – and I think there’s only a couple places that could happen – could change that. And I think, to me, it forces the Lakers to get involved in this in the next couple days and make a representative offer of some kind.

Earlier today, the Lakers were rumored to be shopping Russell for a top-12 draft pick. It’s worth mentioning George shares an agent with Russell and Julius Randle, who will likely want to keep all three in Los Angeles. Other clients who work with the agent include Duke’s Luke Kennard and Oregon’s Jordan Bell.

Both Kennard and Bell have worked out with the franchise in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.

The Lakers, who may not want to move the No. 2 pick, also have the No. 28 pick in the draft. Shortly after becoming general manager, Rob Pelinka traded for the selection earlier this season in a trade sending Lou Williams to Houston.

If George comes to Los Angeles via trade, they acquire his Bird Rights. This means he can have a five-year contract rather than four.