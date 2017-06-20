NBA developmental league is now the G-League with Gatorade as sponsor

The NBA’s developmental program, formerly known as the D-League, is now known as the G-League. The “G” (of course) stands for Gatorade, the league’s new sponsor.

Below are the new logos, which includes prominent placement of the Gatorade branding.

There are currently 26 teams affiliated with the program. Last season, 65 percent of the players in the draft played in the D-League.

Malcolm Turner, president of the G-League, spoke about the new rebranding (via NBA.com):

This is a pivotal moment for the NBA G League. The league is experiencing unprecedented success both on and off the court, and our partnership with Gatorade is helping to drive momentum and create exciting opportunities for innovation, sports performance and player development.

Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) will help “enhance player sports performance and recovery” and will test equipment in the G-League locker rooms.

While it seems bold to give naming rights for the league, Gatorade was a founding sponsor of the D-League in the 2001-02 season.