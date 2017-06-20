Kristaps Porzingis wants to stay with Knicks despite recent reports

The New York Knicks are rumored to be open to trading their franchise star Kristaps Porzingis, who is still paid on his rookie contract.

Earlier this offseason, Porzingis skipped his exit meeting with team president Phil Jackson. The Knicks have not had contact with him since then. Now, the latest rumor from Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski is the franchise is willing to trade him away.

Kristaps’ brother Janis, who represents the Knicks star, does not think New York should make a trade (via ESPN):

Despite how the Knicks are treating their players, Kris wants to stay in New York. He loves the city and he loves the fans and he wants to win with this team. If he’s going to be traded, he’s going to play out his contact and decide his future on his own.

Porzingis tweeted a post about the Clippers during the NBA postseason but he said he was hacked.

Meanwhile, the recent stories have escalated fast. Yesterday reports indicated Jackson and the front office were calling teams about trading up for a draft pick. Now, the latest is they would consider NBA draft prospect Lauri Markannen as a potential replacement.

Markannen, who met with the team on Monday, will likely be available at No. 8 overall when the team is on the clock.

Other front offices have previously “laughed off” earlier rumors about Porzingis leaving New York. This still seems unlikely, but it’s also a situation worth monitoring.