Spurs' Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili rumored to come back on new deals

The San Antonio Spurs will likely bring back Pau Gasol but on a new contract. Manu Ginobili may come back too instead of choosing to retire.

Gasol declined his $16.2 million player option for next season but he was expected to work with the team “on a longer deal” to stay with the team. The 36-year-old NBA veteran averaged 12.4 ppg with 6.8 rpg during his first year with the team.

Sources: Pau Gasol will decline his $16.2M option for 2017-18, but intends to work with Spurs on a longer term deal to remain with team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

He previous two seasons, he was an All-Star player with the Bulls. The Spurs are his fourth NBA team and rather than relocating again, this gives him an opportunity to play for another shot at a championship.

His decision to take less money this late into his career is likely a way to save San Antonio cap space, perhaps to make room for veteran point guard Chris Paul. They would also have to either deal Danny Green or waive/stretch the contract of Tony Parker to make room for Paul.

Meanwhile, Adrian Wojnarowski reports Ginobili may come back next year too. He’d likely sign a smaller deal as well (via Yahoo):

There have been positive indications recently that Ginobili, 39, is leaning toward returning for his 16th season with San Antonio, but no final decision has been made, league sources said.

Last season, Ginobili was a $14 million cap hit and is an unrestricted free agent this summer.

David Lee, however, will probably leave San Antonio for a more lucrative deal elsewhere.