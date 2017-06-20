Trending stories: Trade chatter, Cavs, Steve Kerr and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Cavs to part ways with GM Griffin – via espn.com
June 19 07:33 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers are parting ways with general manager David Griffin, multiple sources told ESPN.com.
NBA Mock Draft: Potential trades, most likely picks – via espn.com
June 19 09:45 AM
After a big trade, Chad Ford gives his newest NBA mock draft for both rounds, sharing the latest intel from scouts and GMs about likely picks, potential trades and more.
Explaining the Celtics-76ers trade’s unique future NBA Draft pick protections – via ftw.usatoday.com
June 19 02:05 PM
We know the 76ers get Markelle Fultz. What about the Celtics?
June 19 12:19 PM
Source: Celts host Tatum as possible No. 3 – via espn.com
June 19 01:12 PM
Duke’s Jayson Tatum worked out for the Celtics at their practice facility as the franchise continues to hone in on whom it will select No. 3 following a reported trade with the 76ers.
Steve Kerr will search for health answers over the next few weeks – via mercurynews.com
June 19 07:40 PM
After battling chronic headaches and pain the past two years after a back surgery gone bad, the Warriors coach is now in search of a more permanent answer for what ails him.
Kevin Arnovitz, ESPN – via espn.com
June 19 03:34 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz about Paul George, the Boston-Philly trade, the coming offseason, and more.
Summer agenda: Warriors’ next big challenge? Free agency – via sports.yahoo.com
June 19 05:35 PM
Steph Curry and Kevin Durant aren’t going anywhere, but the crucial pieces on the bench could be in limbo.
Why the Lakers should trade for Paul George now – via sbnation.com
June 19 09:31 AM
L.A.’s draft pick situation is tenuous, but the Lakers can’t be too patient lest they lose their best shot at a star in years.
PODCAST: The 2017 NBA Draft – via basketballinsiders.com
June 19 09:51 PM
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler and Senior NBA Writer Michael Scotto get into the 76ers and Celtics trade, the Lonzo Ball and Lakers situation, Paul George and the mess the Pacers find themselves in, the future of Gordon Hayward, some NBA draft sleepers, the guys whose draft stock could be falling, where certain players’ floor may be, and who is and is not likely to be traded around the 2017 NBA Draft.
Kings president Granger leaving team to find his next big challenge – via sacbee.com
June 19 08:12 PM
Kings president Chris Granger, citing a need for new and bigger challenges, resigned Monday.
Raptors at crossroads with George in play: Arthur – via thestar.com
June 19 10:03 PM
The chances of Paul George landing in Toronto on flight path to L.A. seem remote, but not impossible. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry might not wind up with Raptors or Sixers after No. 1 pick changes hands.
