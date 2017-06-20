Trending stories: Trade chatter, Cavs, Steve Kerr and more

Source: Celts host Tatum as possible No. 3 – via espn.com June 19 01:12 PM Duke’s Jayson Tatum worked out for the Celtics at their practice facility as the franchise continues to hone in on whom it will select No. 3 following a reported trade with the 76ers. Shares

Kevin Arnovitz, ESPN – via espn.com June 19 03:34 PM Zach talks to ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz about Paul George, the Boston-Philly trade, the coming offseason, and more. Shares

PODCAST: The 2017 NBA Draft – via basketballinsiders.com June 19 09:51 PM Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler and Senior NBA Writer Michael Scotto get into the 76ers and Celtics trade, the Lonzo Ball and Lakers situation, Paul George and the mess the Pacers find themselves in, the future of Gordon Hayward, some NBA draft sleepers, the guys whose draft stock could be falling, where certain players’ floor may be, and who is and is not likely to be traded around the 2017 NBA Draft. Shares