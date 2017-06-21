Celtics 'appear to be leaning' toward Jayson Tatum, not Josh Jackson

When the Boston Celtics traded down for the No. 3 overall pick, the debate began for who they would select instead of Markelle Fultz.

While many think Josh Jackson is a perfect fit for Boston, the draft is one day away and he has still not worked out for the team. The Celtics have, however, worked out Duke’s Jayson Tatum on two separate occasions. But Jackson has not worked out with the team.

Chad Ford indicates he is where the front office is leaning in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Celtics finally received Josh Jackson's medicals, but he still won't workout for Boston. C's still debating but appear to be leaning Tatum — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) June 21, 2017

Ford previously reported Boston had Jackson and Tatum in the “same tier” as Fultz and Lonzo Ball. Celtics general manager Danny Ainge recently spoke about this as well (via ESPN):

We think there’s a really good chance the player we’ll take at [No.] 3 is the same player we would have taken at [No.] 1. So this was a great opportunity to acquire an impactful asset.

Of course, his statement did not make it clear which player he was referring to so as to not tip his cards to other franchises.

Kevin O’Connor from The Ringer also said he “would be shocked” if Tatum is not the pick Boston goes with on Thursday. If the Celtics don’t trade the pick, other publications believe they will draft Tatum as well.