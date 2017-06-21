Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is only player on Nets since new GM in 2016

Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is now the last man standing on the team roster since Sean Marks took over the front office.

Marks became general manager of the team in February of 2016. Hollis-Jefferson was selected in the first round of the 2015 NBA draft. He was selected by the Trail Blazers, but his draft rights were traded for Mason Plumlee.

The Nets traded the longest-tenured player on the franchise, Brook Lopez, to the Lakers for D’Angelo Russell. Lopez was selected by the team in 2008.

Hollis-Jefferson expressed his sadness about the Lopez trade (via Instagram):

Couldn’t sleep… I’ve had a lot of teammates throughout my life and I loved and embraced every single one of them. But this guy right here became a best friend, biggest critic, big brother, smart ass, goof ball, turned me into a Disney lover and more.

