Vince Carter, Zach Randolph could sign veteran minimum with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors could bring in big names from the Memphis Grizzlies during the free agency period: Vince Carter and Zach Randolph.

Vince Carter says he's open to taking less money and playing for the Golden State Warriors next season. pic.twitter.com/dpSrYBi2t1 — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) June 21, 2017

Carter, 40, and Randolph, 35, both played for the Grizzlies last season and are free agents this season. Golden State has less money to give their players next season with Durant and Curry requiring new contracts. Older players may seek veteran minimum deals to play for a title-contending team.

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols asked Carter if he would be willing to take less money to be part of an organization like the Warriors. Here is what Carter said:

I’m open for it. I want to win. I want to play. Somewhat what Kevin Durant did, I want to do for my team. I want to go out there and play and provide and show that I can still play this game. It’s a lot going into it. I’m just one to just go to a team and ride the coat tail. You could say how old I am or whatever but I’ve proved I can still play in this league. I don’t want to go sit on the bench.

Randolph is another player who could join Golden State on a similar deal. He has a connection to Draymond Green via Michigan State. They both played college ball at the same school.

Yahoo’s Bobby Marks was on the radio and spoke about why Randolph would be a good fit for the league champs.

Carter, meanwhile, congratulated the Warriors via Twitter after they won the 2017 NBA title.

Congrats to the Golden State Warriors!!! — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) June 13, 2017