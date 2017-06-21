Rockets will extend GM Daryl Morey to 4 more years on contract

The Houston Rockets will offer general manager Daryl Morey a four-year extension on his current contract, which had just one year remaining.

NBA sources: #Rockets GM Daryl Morey signed 4-year extension.Had 1 year left. Now tied to Rockets for 5years.Morey not available for comment — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 21, 2017

Morey will continue to run the front office for the Rockets for five more years once his new deal becomes official. He recently spoke about his plans to beat the Warriors (via ESPN):

They are not unbeatable. There have been bigger upsets in sports history. We are going to keep improving our roster… We are used to long odds. If Golden State makes the odds longer, we might up our risk profile and get even more aggressive. We have something up our sleeve.

Houston has made the playoffs for five consecutive seasons, including two trips to the Western Conference Semifinals as well as one to the Western Conference Finals.

This move is in stark contrast to how the Cavaliers treated former GM David Griffin earlier this week.