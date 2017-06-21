Rockets aim to clear cap space for an upgrade to a star point guard

The Houston Rockets are rumored to have made Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Ryan Anderson available for trade to help clear cap space.

Free Agency Scuttle: Houston is making Ryan Anderson/Lou Williams/Patrick Beverley available via trade to create summer spending flexibility — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 21, 2017

Beverley was mentioned as available earlier this week. He would “welcome a trade” according to the report.

Clearing cap space by moving these players is perhaps part of the big plans GM Daryl Morey, whose contract was recently extended, alluded to in a story about the Warriors (via ESPN):

They are not unbeatable. There have been bigger upsets in sports history. We are going to keep improving our roster… We are used to long odds. If Golden State makes the odds longer, we might up our risk profile and get even more aggressive. We have something up our sleeve.

Perhaps one reason they aim to clear cap space is to make room for free agents including Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap and Kyle Lowry.

Millsap is linked in recent rumors as a candidate for a Hawks sign-and-trade, which means Atlanta could be an interesting team to acquire any of the aforementioned players.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are one of the teams interested in Beverley. They have the 24th and 30th picks in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft and have the cap space to land him without giving up a player.

Re: @ESPNSteinLine intel on Rockets, I'm told 8 teams in mix for Pat Beverley. Tough tango, considering uncertainty w/ free agent targets. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 21, 2017

However, Utah is not alone in its pursuit of the veteran point guard. USA Today’s Sam Amick says seven other teams are in the mix as well.

If the Rockets can move Beverley, which shouldn’t be a problem, they may have needed cap space to make room for either Paul or Lowry this summer.

Houston is considered a “real threat” for Lowry, even though he has already played with the Rockets.