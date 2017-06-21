John Wall on recent NBA trades, his career year, Paul George rumors and super-teams

Alex Kennedy is joined by Washington Wizards point guard John Wall in the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast. They discussed a number of topics:

1:00: Tuesday’s big trades and the latest rumors.

4:00: His willingness to recruit stars to Washington and why the Wizards are attractive.

7:00: What allowed him to break out and have a career year.

8:00: His offseason workouts and goals for the summer.

9:00: Thoughts on super-teams and what it will take to beat the Golden State Warriors.

13:00: The impact head coach Scott Brooks had on the Wizards.

14:00: Bradley Beal‘s growth as a player.

16:00: Feeling underrated and frustrated that he only made the All-NBA Third Team.

17:00: Otto Porter‘s strides and untapped potential.

18:00: Being a mentor to high school and college players.

20:00: His meteoric rise as a high-school prospect and how he adjusted to fame.

24:00: Coming into league during the rise of social media.

29:00: Paul George trade rumors and what adding George would do for the Wizards.

35:00: Whether he can see himself finishing his career with the Wizards.