John Wall on recent NBA trades, his career year, Paul George rumors and super-teams

Alex Kennedy is joined by Washington Wizards point guard John Wall in the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast. They discussed a number of topics:
1:00: Tuesday’s big trades and the latest rumors.
4:00: His willingness to recruit stars to Washington and why the Wizards are attractive.
7:00: What allowed him to break out and have a career year.
8:00: His offseason workouts and goals for the summer.
9:00: Thoughts on super-teams and what it will take to beat the Golden State Warriors.
13:00: The impact head coach Scott Brooks had on the Wizards.
14:00: Bradley Beal‘s growth as a player.
16:00: Feeling underrated and frustrated that he only made the All-NBA Third Team.
17:00: Otto Porter‘s strides and untapped potential.
18:00: Being a mentor to high school and college players.
20:00: His meteoric rise as a high-school prospect and how he adjusted to fame.
24:00: Coming into league during the rise of social media.
29:00: Paul George trade rumors and what adding George would do for the Wizards.
35:00: Whether he can see himself finishing his career with the Wizards.
