NBA Mock Draft 2017: Centers

1. Dallas: Zach Collins
Center / 7-0 / Gonzaga / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Dallas has scouted PG Frank Ntilikina heavily and he appears to be a strong possibility if he’s available at 9. Lauri Markkanen is another option. Collins versus Markkanen is one of the draft’s most interesting debates. While Markkanen certainly has more hype surrounding him and was more prolific in his freshman season, a strong case can be made that Collins is the better two-way prospect for the next level. Collins is a high-level shooter in his own right, and could be Dallas’ long-term answer at the center position.
Center / 7-1 / Creighton / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Portland has a number of picks and can afford to roll the dice on upside with one of them. While Patton is just a freshman and will need time, his skill set is intriguing. He did not light it up on his pro day drawing concern over his lack of speed and athleticism. However, there’s a good chance he goes in this range on draft night.
3. Chicago: Jarrett Allen
Center / 6-10 / Texas / Freshman
13.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg
Allen is a guy whose stock is low in relation to where he was seen after the season and could slide some. He has struggled in workouts and will likely need a lot of time before he can see the floor. But a team like Chicago could look to rebuild their frontcourt with a high-upside, long-term prospect like Allen.
4. Utah: Caleb Swanigan
Center / 6-9 / Purdue / Sophomore
18.5 ppg, 12.5 rpg
With two late first rounders, the Jazz might look to trade one of their picks or even take an international here. Swanigan offers a potential rotation guy and would fit the Jazz slower style of play. He may not have the upside of some other players, but if the Jazz were to take a guy like Wilson at 24, a more ready to contribute guy like Swanigan here would make sense.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
