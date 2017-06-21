NBA Mock Draft 2017: Centers

Dallas has scouted PG Frank Ntilikina heavily and he appears to be a strong possibility if he’s available at 9. Lauri Markkanen is another option. Collins versus Markkanen is one of the draft’s most interesting debates. While Markkanen certainly has more hype surrounding him and was more prolific in his freshman season, a strong case can be made that Collins is the better two-way prospect for the next level. Collins is a high-level shooter in his own right, and could be Dallas’ long-term answer at the center position.