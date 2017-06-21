NBA Mock Draft 2017: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Power Forward / 7-0 / Arizona / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg
The Hornets could use a shooter to spread the floor and improve upon their offense. While questions exist about Markkanen’s ability to defend and add weight, his high-level shooting ability makes him an intriguing pick at this point.
2. Denver: John Collins
Power Forward / 6-10 / Wake Forest / Sophomore
19.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg
Denver is in a good spot to land a PF or center with players such as Collins, Harry Giles, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Kuzma, DJ Wilson and Ivan Rabb available. Collins is firmly in the mix here at 13 and the following two picks as well. Collins ability to play above the rim and the fact that he has shown some touch in workouts gives him an excellent shot to land in the lottery, and the Nuggets are showing a lot of interest.
3. Milwaukee: Bam Adebayo
Power Forward / 6-10 / Kentucky / Freshman
13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Bam has had some very good workouts, even impressing teams with his outside shooting. His medical reports were not the best and some teams could shy away from him because of them. Then again Malcolm Brogdon was flagged by a number of teams as a guy they could not select, and ended up the top rookie in the league last year.
Power Forward / 6-10 / UCLA / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg
Leaf is a player that teams mention as one that has not fared well in workouts and is sliding down draft boards. But he figures to be a face-up four that fits into today’s spread-the-floor style perfectly. His toughness and ability to extend his shot remain concerns. With multiple picks, the Blazers can afford to take a guy that likely will need a few years to adapt to the NBA game.
Power Forward / 6-10 / California / Sophomore
14.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg
The Cal sophomore seems to be one of the more undervalued players in the draft at this point as there are some questions about whether he was at full strength this season and that some minor injuries may have affected his play. The Thunder could look to roll the dice with a higher upside guy like Giles or Wilson, but Rabb would add a very solid, high-character player to their frontcourt.
6. Brooklyn: Harry Giles
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
3.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg
The Nets could target Harry Giles here as they’re desperate to add talent to the weakest roster in the league. Now that the team has moved Brook Lopez, they have space for a guy like him.
Power Forward / 6-11 / Zalgiris (Lithuania) / 1998
1.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg
Hartenstein has been rated much higher than he currently is and could have a lot more upside left to develop. There aren’t a ton of draft and stash worthy players from Europe available this year, and with a number of draft picks, the Blazers could look to take a stash guy with one of their picks. Hartenstein was born in Portland and is familiar with the city, adding further intrigue for the Blazers.
8. LA Lakers: Jordan Bell
Power Forward / 6-9 / Oregon / Sophomore
10.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg
The Lakers obtained this pick in Tuesday’s D’Angelo Russell trade. While Bell isn’t the most well-rounded player, he has made himself a possible first rounder through workouts and play at the end of the season. The Lakers are filling out their backcourt of the future with Ball and possibly Paul George, and could use a rugged frontcourt role player such as Jordan Bell at this point in the draft.
