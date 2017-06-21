NBA Mock Draft 2017: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Sacramento: Malik Monk
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
19.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
The Kings are in a unique position to potentially pair the Kentucky bakcourt of Fox and Monk in Sacramento. The young duo proved to work extremely well together, becoming one of the most prolific freshmen backcourts of all time. Lauri Markkanen would offer a similar outside shooting threat in a less athletic, but bigger package.
2. Detroit: Luke Kennard
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Sophomore
19.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
No. 12 would be a slight reach for Kennard, but for a team in search of shooting and scoring, he would fill a need. The Pistons could look at a big like Jarrett Allen or Justin Patton here, but with their top talent playing center, trying to find a starter at another position here makes more sense. Unfortunately for Detroit, the talent likely to be available at 12 won’t be nearly as strong as 2-3 spots earlier.
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Louisville / Sophomore
15.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Mitchell is a hard-nosed defender and intense competitor like Dwyane Wade, but he lacks the same world-class size, strength and athleticism. He’s had a strong workout circuit and could sneak into the lottery if the Heat decide to address the 2-guard position at 14. Harry Giles, Justin Patton and John Collins are other players the Heat are said to be considering.
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Adelaide 36ers (Australia) / 1998
4.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg
Toronto’s first order of business this summer will be to attempt to resign Kyle Lowry at a reasonable price. But if they’re unable to do so, they have a couple of young PGs waiting in the wings in Cory Joseph and Delon Wright. Adding another point as insurance such as Jawun Evans or Frank Jackson here is a possibility. Despite limited production, Ferguson drew positive reviews from those around him in Australia. He remains a project due to his body and ball handling, but GM Masai Ujiri loves athletes, and if Ferguson is available, he may be the highest upside athlete on the board.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
