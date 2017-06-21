NBA Mock Draft 2017: Shooting Guards

Toronto’s first order of business this summer will be to attempt to resign Kyle Lowry at a reasonable price. But if they’re unable to do so, they have a couple of young PGs waiting in the wings in Cory Joseph and Delon Wright. Adding another point as insurance such as Jawun Evans or Frank Jackson here is a possibility. Despite limited production, Ferguson drew positive reviews from those around him in Australia. He remains a project due to his body and ball handling, but GM Masai Ujiri loves athletes, and if Ferguson is available, he may be the highest upside athlete on the board.