NBA Mock Draft 2017: Small Forwards

1. Boston: Josh Jackson
Small Forward / 6-8 / Kansas / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg
The big question heading into the draft is what Ainge will elect to do here at 3. The fact that Jackson’s agent BJ Armstrong refused to allow Jackson to work out for Boston adds some uncertainty here. The team had Jayson Tatum in twice, and some feel that he could be the choice. There’s also the chance that a team like Chicago offers Jimmy Butler for the pick in order to select Jackson and make him their new centerpiece to build around. Jackson fits in well with a Celtics team that already has a glut of point guards. He has as much upside as anyone in the draft, and despite the fact that he hasn’t worked out for the Celtics, it may not deter them from selecting him.
2. Phoenix: Jayson Tatum
Small Forward / 6-8 / Duke / Freshman
16.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg
Phoenix landed two power forwards in the Top 8 in last year’s draft and could look to target a wing this year. Tatum would seem to fit in well as a mid-range scorer along with Booker and Bledsoe. Other possibilities at four include De’Aaron Fox and Florida State combo forward Jonathan Isaac.
Small Forward / 6-10 / Florida State / Freshman
12.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg
The Magic always seem to be one pick away from grabbing an elite player (see Porzingis). With the sixth pick this year, they should have the opportunity to grab a player with franchise changing potential. It’s a great draft to have a mid lottery pick as there is a lot of parity in the Top 6 to 7 picks. Isaac could give the Magic the franchise talent they have been lacking since the Dwight Howard era.
4. Indiana: Kyle Kuzma
Small Forward / 6-9 / Utah / Junior
16.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg
Top 20 may seem high for Kyle Kuzma, who is all over the place on team’s boards but possesses a lot of talent. With an aging Thaddeus Young as their current starting PF, Indiana has a need at the position. Despite being nearly 22, Kuzma offers a nice mix of experience and upside as a potential face up four.
Small Forward / 6-8 / North Carolina / Junior
18.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg
The Hawks are a strong possibility for Jackson as the team is said to have a real interest in him and could use a small forward. He is likely to benefit more than anyone from UNC’s title and provides experience and shooting. Jackson is a cerebral small forward who showed that he’s not afraid of the limelight.
Small Forward / 6-10 / Michigan / Sophomore
11.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg
Wilson is a hot name having performed well in workouts particularly shooting the ball, showing an improved form. He’s a bit of a late bloomer and has some holes to his game to work through, but teams are high on his potential. He could potentially give a solid Jazz frontcourt further depth.
Small Forward / 6-7 / Kansas State / Senior
13.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg
The Lakers are one of the teams that are high on Iwundu and could pull the trigger on him here in the late first round. His versatility could work well as a rotation player and the fact that he’s a senior, he should be more ready to contribute and be a positive influence on a young team than some of the other prospects available.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
