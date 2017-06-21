NBA Mock Draft 2017

The big question heading into the draft is what Ainge will elect to do here at 3. The fact that Jackson’s agent BJ Armstrong refused to allow Jackson to work out for Boston adds some uncertainty here. The team had Jayson Tatum in twice, and some feel that he could be the choice. There’s also the chance that a team like Chicago offers Jimmy Butler for the pick in order to select Jackson and make him their new centerpiece to build around. Jackson fits in well with a Celtics team that already has a glut of point guards. He has as much upside as anyone in the draft, and despite the fact that he hasn’t worked out for the Celtics, it may not deter them from selecting him.