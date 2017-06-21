NBA Mock Draft 2017

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Point Guard / 6-5 / University of Washington / Freshman
23.2 ppg, 5.9 apg
The Sixers were able to consummate the deal to land the top pick and add the player who fits their team better than any other in this draft. A "Big 3" nucleus consisting of Embiid, Simmons and Fultz should be a very good one for the Sixers to move forward with. They only gave up the Lakers pick next year, or Sacramento’s depending on whether LA wins the lottery again. Is Fultz a sure thing? No. But he has a chance to be a top-level closer and a dynamic scoring guard along the lines of Harden or Kyrie.
2. LA Lakers: Lonzo Ball
Point Guard / 6-6 / UCLA / Freshman
14.6 ppg, 7.6 apg
After moving D’Angelo Russell to the Nets for Lopez, a late first and cap space, the path is clear for the Lakers to make local product Lonzo Ball their point guard of the future. Ball has a rare ability to make those around him better and should do just that with returning players like Brandon Ingram, and Paul George, when and if he joins the team.
3. Boston: Josh Jackson
Small Forward / 6-8 / Kansas / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg
The big question heading into the draft is what Ainge will elect to do here at 3. The fact that Jackson’s agent BJ Armstrong refused to allow Jackson to work out for Boston adds some uncertainty here. The team had Jayson Tatum in twice, and some feel that he could be the choice. There’s also the chance that a team like Chicago offers Jimmy Butler for the pick in order to select Jackson and make him their new centerpiece to build around. Jackson fits in well with a Celtics team that already has a glut of point guards. He has as much upside as anyone in the draft, and despite the fact that he hasn’t worked out for the Celtics, it may not deter them from selecting him.
4. Phoenix: Jayson Tatum
Small Forward / 6-8 / Duke / Freshman
16.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg
Phoenix landed two power forwards in the Top 8 in last year’s draft and could look to target a wing this year. Tatum would seem to fit in well as a mid-range scorer along with Booker and Bledsoe. Other possibilities at four include De’Aaron Fox and Florida State combo forward Jonathan Isaac.
Point Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
16.7 ppg, 4.6 apg
Sacramento is enamored with Fox and would pounce on him if he gets to them at 5. He would give Sacramento a new face to the franchise to build around, and some feel he could leapfrog everyone and become the best point guard from this draft class. The Kings are also said to be looking to move up to 3 using their 10th pick and other assets, targeting Josh Jackson, but that appears unlikely due to not having enough to offer.
Small Forward / 6-10 / Florida State / Freshman
12.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg
The Magic always seem to be one pick away from grabbing an elite player (see Porzingis). With the sixth pick this year, they should have the opportunity to grab a player with franchise changing potential. It’s a great draft to have a mid lottery pick as there is a lot of parity in the Top 6 to 7 picks. Isaac could give the Magic the franchise talent they have been lacking since the Dwight Howard era.
Point Guard / 6-2 / North Carolina State / Freshman
18.1 ppg, 6.2 apg
It’s too early to call Kris Dunn a bust, but if he has another season like the past one, the team is likely to grow impatient. Smith is not universally loved, but his talent is undeniable. Reports that Minnesota targeted Jimmy Butler last year with the 5th pick lead to an interesting trade idea. Minny gives 7, Zach Lavine and Ricky Rubio for Butler and 16.
Point Guard / 6-5 / Strasbourg IG (France) / 1998
5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg
The Knicks are said to be very high on the young French point guard, whose length and size would fit in well in the triangle. After finding success going the international route with Porzingis, the Knicks could look to add another piece from across the Atlantic.
9. Dallas: Zach Collins
Center / 7-0 / Gonzaga / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Dallas has scouted PG Frank Ntilikina heavily and he appears to be a strong possibility if he’s available at 9. Lauri Markkanen is another option. Collins versus Markkanen is one of the draft’s most interesting debates. While Markkanen certainly has more hype surrounding him and was more prolific in his freshman season, a strong case can be made that Collins is the better two-way prospect for the next level. Collins is a high-level shooter in his own right, and could be Dallas’ long-term answer at the center position.
10. Sacramento: Malik Monk
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
19.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
The Kings are in a unique position to potentially pair the Kentucky bakcourt of Fox and Monk in Sacramento. The young duo proved to work extremely well together, becoming one of the most prolific freshmen backcourts of all time. Lauri Markkanen would offer a similar outside shooting threat in a less athletic, but bigger package.
11. Charlotte: Lauri Markkanen
Power Forward / 7-0 / Arizona / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg
The Hornets could use a shooter to spread the floor and improve upon their offense. While questions exist about Markkanen’s ability to defend and add weight, his high-level shooting ability makes him an intriguing pick at this point.
12. Detroit: Luke Kennard
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Sophomore
19.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
No. 12 would be a slight reach for Kennard, but for a team in search of shooting and scoring, he would fill a need. The Pistons could look at a big like Jarrett Allen or Justin Patton here, but with their top talent playing center, trying to find a starter at another position here makes more sense. Unfortunately for Detroit, the talent likely to be available at 12 won’t be nearly as strong as 2-3 spots earlier.
13. Denver: John Collins
Power Forward / 6-10 / Wake Forest / Sophomore
19.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg
Denver is in a good spot to land a PF or center with players such as Collins, Harry Giles, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Kuzma, DJ Wilson and Ivan Rabb available. Collins is firmly in the mix here at 13 and the following two picks as well. Collins ability to play above the rim and the fact that he has shown some touch in workouts gives him an excellent shot to land in the lottery, and the Nuggets are showing a lot of interest.
14. Miami: Donovan Mitchell
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Louisville / Sophomore
15.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Mitchell is a hard-nosed defender and intense competitor like Dwyane Wade, but he lacks the same world-class size, strength and athleticism. He’s had a strong workout circuit and could sneak into the lottery if the Heat decide to address the 2-guard position at 14. Harry Giles, Justin Patton and John Collins are other players the Heat are said to be considering.
15. Portland: Justin Patton
Center / 7-1 / Creighton / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Portland has a number of picks and can afford to roll the dice on upside with one of them. While Patton is just a freshman and will need time, his skill set is intriguing. He did not light it up on his pro day drawing concern over his lack of speed and athleticism. However, there’s a good chance he goes in this range on draft night.
16. Chicago: Jarrett Allen
Center / 6-10 / Texas / Freshman
13.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg
Allen is a guy whose stock is low in relation to where he was seen after the season and could slide some. He has struggled in workouts and will likely need a lot of time before he can see the floor. But a team like Chicago could look to rebuild their frontcourt with a high-upside, long-term prospect like Allen.
17. Milwaukee: Bam Adebayo
Power Forward / 6-10 / Kentucky / Freshman
13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Bam has had some very good workouts, even impressing teams with his outside shooting. His medical reports were not the best and some teams could shy away from him because of them. Then again Malcolm Brogdon was flagged by a number of teams as a guy they could not select, and ended up the top rookie in the league last year.
18. Indiana: Kyle Kuzma
Small Forward / 6-9 / Utah / Junior
16.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg
Top 20 may seem high for Kyle Kuzma, who is all over the place on team’s boards but possesses a lot of talent. With an aging Thaddeus Young as their current starting PF, Indiana has a need at the position. Despite being nearly 22, Kuzma offers a nice mix of experience and upside as a potential face up four.
19. Atlanta: Justin Jackson
Small Forward / 6-8 / North Carolina / Junior
18.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg
The Hawks are a strong possibility for Jackson as the team is said to have a real interest in him and could use a small forward. He is likely to benefit more than anyone from UNC’s title and provides experience and shooting. Jackson is a cerebral small forward who showed that he’s not afraid of the limelight.
Power Forward / 6-10 / UCLA / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg
Leaf is a player that teams mention as one that has not fared well in workouts and is sliding down draft boards. But he figures to be a face-up four that fits into today’s spread-the-floor style perfectly. His toughness and ability to extend his shot remain concerns. With multiple picks, the Blazers can afford to take a guy that likely will need a few years to adapt to the NBA game.
21. Oklahoma City: Ivan Rabb
Power Forward / 6-10 / California / Sophomore
14.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg
The Cal sophomore seems to be one of the more undervalued players in the draft at this point as there are some questions about whether he was at full strength this season and that some minor injuries may have affected his play. The Thunder could look to roll the dice with a higher upside guy like Giles or Wilson, but Rabb would add a very solid, high-character player to their frontcourt.
22. Brooklyn: Harry Giles
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
3.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg
The Nets could target Harry Giles here as they’re desperate to add talent to the weakest roster in the league. Now that the team has moved Brook Lopez, they have space for a guy like him.
23. Toronto: Terrance Ferguson
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Adelaide 36ers (Australia) / 1998
4.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg
Toronto’s first order of business this summer will be to attempt to resign Kyle Lowry at a reasonable price. But if they’re unable to do so, they have a couple of young PGs waiting in the wings in Cory Joseph and Delon Wright. Adding another point as insurance such as Jawun Evans or Frank Jackson here is a possibility. Despite limited production, Ferguson drew positive reviews from those around him in Australia. He remains a project due to his body and ball handling, but GM Masai Ujiri loves athletes, and if Ferguson is available, he may be the highest upside athlete on the board.
Small Forward / 6-10 / Michigan / Sophomore
11.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg
Wilson is a hot name having performed well in workouts particularly shooting the ball, showing an improved form. He’s a bit of a late bloomer and has some holes to his game to work through, but teams are high on his potential. He could potentially give a solid Jazz frontcourt further depth.
25. Orlando: Jawun Evans
Point Guard / 6-1 / Oklahoma State / Sophomore
19.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg
The Magic may opt for a PG at 6, although we have them selecting Jonathan Isaac. If they indeed take Isaac (or Tatum) they could be looking for a PG at 25 making Jawun Evans or Frank Jackson possibilities. Evans, while undersized, has better scoring ability than current PG Elfrid Payton. Also helping Evans’ first round hopes is the fact that PGs value in today’s NBA seem to have been elevated. Plus after the big five (Fultz, Ball, Fox, Smith Ntilikina), there is a big drop off and teams looking for a PG outside the 10 picks aren’t left with many options.
Power Forward / 6-11 / Zalgiris (Lithuania) / 1998
1.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg
Hartenstein has been rated much higher than he currently is and could have a lot more upside left to develop. There aren’t a ton of draft and stash worthy players from Europe available this year, and with a number of draft picks, the Blazers could look to take a stash guy with one of their picks. Hartenstein was born in Portland and is familiar with the city, adding further intrigue for the Blazers.
27. LA Lakers: Jordan Bell
Power Forward / 6-9 / Oregon / Sophomore
10.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg
The Lakers obtained this pick in Tuesday’s D’Angelo Russell trade. While Bell isn’t the most well-rounded player, he has made himself a possible first rounder through workouts and play at the end of the season. The Lakers are filling out their backcourt of the future with Ball and possibly Paul George, and could use a rugged frontcourt role player such as Jordan Bell at this point in the draft.
28. LA Lakers: Wesley Iwundu
Small Forward / 6-7 / Kansas State / Senior
13.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg
The Lakers are one of the teams that are high on Iwundu and could pull the trigger on him here in the late first round. His versatility could work well as a rotation player and the fact that he’s a senior, he should be more ready to contribute and be a positive influence on a young team than some of the other prospects available.
29. San Antonio: Frank Jackson
Point Guard / 6-3 / Duke / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 1.7 apg
The Spurs got a gem in last year’s draft at the same 29th position with Dejounte Murray miraculously falling to them. It’s unlikely that they will strike gold with the same level of talent this year. Jackson is rumored to have a promise in the first round. With a lot of uncertainty with Parker and Patty Mills, Jackson could provide some insurance behind Murray. Despite having foot surgery that kept him out of workouts, he’s expected back in July.
30. Utah: Caleb Swanigan
Center / 6-9 / Purdue / Sophomore
18.5 ppg, 12.5 rpg
With two late first rounders, the Jazz might look to trade one of their picks or even take an international here. Swanigan offers a potential rotation guy and would fit the Jazz slower style of play. He may not have the upside of some other players, but if the Jazz were to take a guy like Wilson at 24, a more ready to contribute guy like Swanigan here would make sense.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
