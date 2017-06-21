Photo of Kawhi Leonard without his cornrow braids is fake

Fans of the San Antonio Spurs may have been concerned when a photo of Kawhi Leonard without his iconic cornrow braids went viral on Twitter.
Leonard briefly rocked the no-braids haircut when he went to San Diego State. Here’s more info on the photo (via Clutch Points):
Leonard was seen in a photo Tuesday night from a gym with Xuewen Zhang, a Chinese Basketball Association player, with what appears to be a new haircut.
SB Nation observed Leonard has had braids for over a dozen years.
But the picture many saw last night was, indeed, doctored. Earlier this offseason, however, LeBron James did decide to shave his head for a bald haircut.
