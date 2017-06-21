Projected rookie shoe endorsement deals for the 2017 NBA draft

With the 2017 NBA Draft one day away, we looked at the projected shoe deals for many of the players who will be selected in the first round.

Markelle Fultz — Nike

Fultz recently indicated he “was thinking about” signing with Big Baller Brand. But instead, he has a muli-year deal with Nike.

Potential No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has agreed to a multi-year endorsement deal with Nike, source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

Lonzo Ball — Big Baller Brand

Ball has the most unconventional shoe deal in NBA history but it could be considered revolutionary.

Josh Jackson — Unsigned

The projected top-five pick in the 2017 NBA draft is currently a sneaker free agent. Jackson was ejected from an Under Armour All-America Showcase in 2015. He did, however, win their dunk contest. But Jackson played basketball at Kansas in college, which has an endorsement deal with adidas. He is expected to sign with the Nike rival.

De’Aaron Fox — Nike

Fox was considered one of the most coveted players for a sneaker deal.

Lottery pick De'Aaron Fox has agreed to a multi-year shoe deal with Nike, sources tell @TheVertical. The UK PG was a top target for brands. pic.twitter.com/6MwbbNuMmh — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 31, 2017

Jayson Tatum and Jonathan Isaac — Nike

The “high lottery wing forwards” share an agent and both recently signed deals with Nike.

Dennis Smith Jr. — Unsigned

During college, the draft lottery prospect wore Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose shoes. Both players have deals with adidas. Smith was one of the top prospects in the adidas Nations tournament in 2016.

Malik Monk — Nike

During college, Monk often wore Kobe’s Nike shoes.

Donovon Mitchell — Unsigned

The Louisville product also shined at the adidas Nations tournament in 2016.

Zach Collins — Unsigned

This Gonzaga big man was a star at the adidas Uprising event in 2015.

Bam Adebayo — Nike

The Kentucky product has stayed in the Nike family.

Grateful To Be Apart Of The @nikebasketball Family 💪🏾 — Bam Adebayo (@Bam1of1) June 16, 2017

Ike Anigbodu — Unsigned

He played at UCLA, which is an adidas school and participated in adidas Nations in 2015.

Harry Giles — Nike

Like his Duke teammate Jayson Tatum, he signed with Nike.

Notable Emissions

Frank Ntilikina and Terrance Ferguson are both wild cards because they most recently played overseas. They have not yet signed shoe deals.

The notable emissions from Nike-branded schools so far include Luke Kennard (Duke), Justin Patton (Creighton), Justin Jackson (North Carolina) as well as Jordan Bell (Oregon) and Jarrett Allen (Texas).