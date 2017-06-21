Projected rookie shoe endorsement deals for the 2017 NBA draft

With the 2017 NBA Draft one day away, we looked at the projected shoe deals for many of the players who will be selected in the first round.
Markelle Fultz — Nike
Fultz recently indicated he “was thinking about” signing with Big Baller Brand. But instead, he has a muli-year deal with Nike.
Lonzo Ball — Big Baller Brand
Ball has the most unconventional shoe deal in NBA history but it could be considered revolutionary.
Josh Jackson — Unsigned
The projected top-five pick in the 2017 NBA draft is currently a sneaker free agent. Jackson was ejected from an Under Armour All-America Showcase in 2015. He did, however, win their dunk contest. But Jackson played basketball at Kansas in college, which has an endorsement deal with adidas. He is expected to sign with the Nike rival.
De’Aaron Fox — Nike
Fox was considered one of the most coveted players for a sneaker deal.
Jayson Tatum and Jonathan Isaac — Nike
The “high lottery wing forwards” share an agent and both recently signed deals with Nike.
Dennis Smith Jr. — Unsigned
During college, the draft lottery prospect wore Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose shoes. Both players have deals with adidas. Smith was one of the top prospects in the adidas Nations tournament in 2016.
Malik Monk — Nike
During college, Monk often wore Kobe’s Nike shoes.
Donovon Mitchell — Unsigned
The Louisville product also shined at the adidas Nations tournament in 2016.
Zach Collins — Unsigned
This Gonzaga big man was a star at the adidas Uprising event in 2015.
Bam Adebayo — Nike
The Kentucky product has stayed in the Nike family.
Ike Anigbodu — Unsigned
He played at UCLA, which is an adidas school and participated in adidas Nations in 2015.
Harry Giles — Nike
Like his Duke teammate Jayson Tatum, he signed with Nike.
Notable Emissions
Frank Ntilikina and Terrance Ferguson are both wild cards because they most recently played overseas. They have not yet signed shoe deals.
The notable emissions from Nike-branded schools so far include Luke Kennard (Duke), Justin Patton (Creighton), Justin Jackson (North Carolina) as well as Jordan Bell (Oregon) and Jarrett Allen (Texas).
