Trending stories: Trades, draft prospects, James Harden and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Clippers, Suns talked D. Jordan trade – via espn.com
June 20 09:51 PM
The Los Angeles Clippers have had exploratory talks with a few teams, including the Phoenix Suns, regarding a trade for All-Star center DeAndre Jordan, league sources told ESPN.
Oram: Lakers willingness to make D’Angelo Russell a casualty of trade is fitting end to flawed tenure – via ocregister.com
June 20 10:01 PM
Two years ago when the Lakers held the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, forgoing the predictable and safe pick of Duke forward Jahlil Okafor felt bold and daring in a way the Lakers, to that point, had…
French PG arrives and gives Knicks hope in Mavericks fight – via nypost.com
June 20 07:39 PM
French point guard Frank Ntilikina, after arriving at Liberty International Airport in Newark on Tuesday for Thursday’s NBA draft, denied a report his preference is to be drafted by the Mavericks o…
Trade grades: Clear winner in Dwight Howard deal – via espn.com
June 20 10:52 PM
The Hawks are dumping Dwight Howard, while the Hornets are banking on the former All-Star. Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
Sources in Cleveland say Jimmy Butler will push for trade to Cavs – via chicago.suntimes.com
June 20 10:56 AM
Butler is in “win-now” mode, and if a deal can’t be done to send him to Cleveland, the three-time All-Star wants action from his front office.
The Making of a Superstar: De’Aaron Fox – via bleacherreport.com
June 20 12:58 PM
The point guard proved he can take on anyone or anything—Lonzo Ball, Cookie Monster, the draft hype machine—and dominate. Now, he’s poised to take over the NBA.
The 2017 Boston Globe NBA beat writers mock draft is TUesday at 2 p.m. – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
June 20 12:09 PM
In our third annual beat writers mock draft, writers around the country will pick for the teams they cover.
Most overrated, underrated prospects in NBA draft – via espn.com
June 20 12:08 PM
Which top prospects are being overrated, and which potential sleepers are being overlooked? Chad Ford and Kevin Pelton compare their big boards and debate.
Rockets plan to offer James Harden another contract extension – via chron.com
June 20 11:41 AM
Harden was the lone unanimous All-NBA first-team player, making him eligible for a full contract extension that would be worth as much as $168 million over four years. While planning their summer roster moves, the Rockets “plan” to take a step that will allow them to tell potential free agents that star guard James Harden will not be going anywhere …
June 20 11:19 AM
David Griffin had a feeling for months that his tenure as Cleveland’s general manager would come to an end. But the timing of Griffin’s exit reflected an ownership with a history of devaluing the position.
Sources: Wade leaning toward $24M option – via espn.com
June 20 07:34 AM
League sources indicated that Dwyane Wade is leaning toward picking up his player option regardless of who the Bulls draft and whether the team decides to trade All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler.
Son of former UNC star Kenny Smith to play for Roy Williams’ Tar Heels – via charlotteobserver.com
June 20 01:02 PM
The son of former North Carolina point guard Kenny Smith will play for North Caroli
Nets and Lakers pull off stunning Lopez-Russell blockbuster – via nypost.com
June 20 06:40 PM
Brook Lopez is gone, D’Angelo Russell is coming and the NBA world is aflame. The Nets on Tuesday agreed to deal their star center in Lopez and their 27th-overall pick in this year’s dra…
