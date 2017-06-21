Trending stories: Trades, draft prospects, James Harden and more

Most overrated, underrated prospects in NBA draft – via espn.com June 20 12:08 PM Which top prospects are being overrated, and which potential sleepers are being overlooked? Chad Ford and Kevin Pelton compare their big boards and debate. Shares

Rockets plan to offer James Harden another contract extension – via chron.com June 20 11:41 AM Harden was the lone unanimous All-NBA first-team player, making him eligible for a full contract extension that would be worth as much as $168 million over four years. While planning their summer roster moves, the Rockets "plan" to take a step that will allow them to tell potential free agents that star guard James Harden will not be going anywhere …

How the Cavs broke up with GM Griffin despite LeBron's wishes – via espn.com June 20 11:19 AM David Griffin had a feeling for months that his tenure as Cleveland's general manager would come to an end. But the timing of Griffin's exit reflected an ownership with a history of devaluing the position.

Sources: Wade leaning toward $24M option – via espn.com June 20 07:34 AM League sources indicated that Dwyane Wade is leaning toward picking up his player option regardless of who the Bulls draft and whether the team decides to trade All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler.