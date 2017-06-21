USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Trades, draft prospects, James Harden and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

June 20 09:51 PM
The Los Angeles Clippers have had exploratory talks with a few teams, including the Phoenix Suns, regarding a trade for All-Star center DeAndre Jordan, league sources told ESPN.

June 20 10:01 PM
Two years ago when the Lakers held the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, forgoing the predictable and safe pick of Duke forward Jahlil Okafor felt bold and daring in a way the Lakers, to that point, had…

June 20 07:39 PM
French point guard Frank Ntilikina, after arriving at Liberty International Airport in Newark on Tuesday for Thursday’s NBA draft, denied a report his preference is to be drafted by the Mavericks o…

June 20 10:52 PM
The Hawks are dumping Dwight Howard, while the Hornets are banking on the former All-Star. Kevin Pelton grades the trade.

June 20 10:56 AM
Butler is in “win-now” mode, and if a deal can’t be done to send him to Cleveland, the three-time All-Star wants action from his front office.

The Making of a Superstar: De’Aaron Fox – via bleacherreport.com

June 20 12:58 PM
The point guard proved he can take on anyone or anything—Lonzo Ball, Cookie Monster, the draft hype machine—and dominate. Now, he’s poised to take over the NBA.

June 20 12:09 PM
In our third annual beat writers mock draft, writers around the country will pick for the teams they cover.

June 20 12:08 PM
Which top prospects are being overrated, and which potential sleepers are being overlooked? Chad Ford and Kevin Pelton compare their big boards and debate.

June 20 11:41 AM
Harden was the lone unanimous All-NBA first-team player, making him eligible for a full contract extension that would be worth as much as $168 million over four years. While planning their summer roster moves, the Rockets “plan” to take a step that will allow them to tell potential free agents that star guard James Harden will not be going anywhere …

June 20 11:19 AM
David Griffin had a feeling for months that his tenure as Cleveland’s general manager would come to an end. But the timing of Griffin’s exit reflected an ownership with a history of devaluing the position.

June 20 07:34 AM
League sources indicated that Dwyane Wade is leaning toward picking up his player option regardless of who the Bulls draft and whether the team decides to trade All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler.

June 20 01:02 PM
The son of former North Carolina point guard Kenny Smith will play for North Caroli

June 20 06:40 PM
Brook Lopez is gone, D’Angelo Russell is coming and the NBA world is aflame. The Nets on Tuesday agreed to deal their star center in Lopez and their 27th-overall pick in this year’s dra…

