These players are most (and least) likely to get traded during draft

The NBA offseason has included some surprising players get traded, including Dwight Howard and D’Angelo Russell. Are these players next?

Basketball stars including Kristaps Porzingis, Jimmy Butler, Paul George and more are rumored to be on the move during the offseason. Below are all of the latest updates for each player moving forward before the 2017 NBA draft.

Kristaps Porzingis — New York Knicks

While Phil Jackson and the Knicks were open to trading Porzingis, it seems only a “monster offer” would get New York to ship the Latvian big man.

Prediction: The Knicks seem interested in trading up to select Josh Jackson, which means the Suns and Celtics are the most viable options. But they would need to give up their lottery pick as well as a strong asset.

Growing skepticism among some execs in contact w/New York that the Knicks are serious about a KP deal. Price described as extremely high. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 20, 2017