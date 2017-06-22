Celtics, Knicks are 'not close' on a deal for Kristaps Porzingis

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are rumored to be in discussions for Latvian forward Kristaps Porzingis. But they’re not close on a deal.

Here is the latest about where the two sides stand hours before the draft (via ESPN):

There have been multiple discussions between Knicks and Celtics involving Porzingis, but source told ESPN two sides not close on a deal.

According to New York Daily News, the New York front office is seeking the No. 3 overall pick in the draft this year as well as their first-round pick from Brooklyn next season plus Jaylen Brown and Jae Crowder.

Sources: BOS offered NYK its No. 3 pick, a player & an additional lottery pick that they think they can acquire tonight in a trade for KP. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2017

Meanwhile, the Celtics deal is rumored to be closer to the No. 3 pick, an undisclosed player and an “additional lottery pick” they do not yet have the rights for.

Boston is rumored to have spoken with Minnesota about the No. 7 overall pick, which would then go to New York to help them land Lauri Markannen. He has already met with the franchise.

If the Knicks are able to land the No. 3 pick as well as the No. 7 pick, they would likely select Josh Jackson and then Markannen. However, these two sides are clearly not close on a deal.