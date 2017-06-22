Jimmy Butler traded to Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, lottery pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly agreed to trade the No. 7 overall pick in Friday’s draft and point guards Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn to the Chicago Bulls for Jimmy Butler.

Tom Thibodeau, coach of the Timberwolves, previously coached Butler in Chicago. Butler will start alongside Andrew Wiggins as a wing in Minnesota.

The future of their point guard situation, however, is unclear considering the Timberwolves may also move Ricky Rubio. The Timberwolves will also receive the No. 16 overall pick from the Bulls, where they could select a point guard.

Dunn, LaVine and the No. 7 pick will be part of a rebuilding phase for Chicago, who may move on from Derrick Rose at point guard with Dunn likely taking over the position moving forward.