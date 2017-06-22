Lonzo Ball wore Lakers-themed Big Baller Brand shoes to interview

While Lonzo Ball did not wear his Baller Brand Brand ZO2 shoes to his first workout with the Los Angeles Lakers, he made up for it today.

After the Lakers selected him at No. 2 overall, Ball was wearing formal shoes and a Big Baller Brand bowtie. When he showed up to his media interviews, he was wearing purple and gold sneakers.

These shoes are called “Sho’Time” and according to the site, they are “all wrapped in that iconic PURPLE and GOLD we love so much.” It is the official colorway Ball plans to wear on the court next season.

Lonzo Ball has changed out of his dress shoes and into his new Big Baller Brand ZO2's for media interviews pic.twitter.com/JoWUQjx85U — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 23, 2017