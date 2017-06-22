NBA Draft 2017: Pick by pick

|
Point Guard / 6-5 / Washington / Freshman
23.2 ppg, 5.9 apg
|
The Sixers get themselves a (likely) franchise point guard to add to their core of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Philly will indeed be exciting to follow.
|
2. LA Lakers: Lonzo Ball
Point Guard / 6-6 / UCLA / Freshman
14.6 ppg, 7.6 apg
|
If not the best one, the Lakers certainly select the most high-profile player in the draft. Expect Ball to make his teammates better right away.
|
3. Boston: Jayson Tatum
Small Forward / 6-8 / Duke / Freshman
16.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg
|
Danny Ainge surprises a lot of people going with Jayson Tatum over Josh Jackson. The Celtics get even deeper with a player with a good chance of becoming a star down the road.
|
4. Phoenix: Josh Jackson
Small Forward / 6-8 / Kansas / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg
|
Super versatile forward with great upside who could give Phoenix much-needed star power.
|
Point Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
16.7 ppg, 4.6 apg
|
The Kings pick yet another Kentucky guy in De’Aaron Fox. He’s really talented and fills a need at point guard for the team.
|
Small Forward / 6-10 / Florida State / Freshman
12.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg
|
Big man with great mobility who could make an impact on the defensive end pretty soon. Offensive game needs improvement.
|
7. Minnesota: Lauri Markkanen (CHI)
Power Forward / 7-0 / Arizona / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg
|
A poor man’s Dirk Nowitzki who will spread the floor for the Bulls. How much will he struggle defensively at the pro level?
|
Point Guard / 6-5 / Strasbourg IG (France) / 1998
5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|
Has terrific length and size for the point guard position. Probably not ready to contribute right away and Knicks don’t have a great track record of developing young players.
