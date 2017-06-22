NBA Draft 2017: Pick by pick

USA Today Sports

Point Guard / 6-5 / Washington / Freshman
23.2 ppg, 5.9 apg

The Sixers get themselves a (likely) franchise point guard to add to their core of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Philly will indeed be exciting to follow.
Twitter: @MarkelleF
Comparison: James Harden
Salary: $5,903,160*
Point Guard / 6-6 / UCLA / Freshman
14.6 ppg, 7.6 apg

If not the best one, the Lakers certainly select the most high-profile player in the draft. Expect Ball to make his teammates better right away.
Twitter: @ZO2_
Comparison: Jason Kidd
Salary: $5,281,680*
Small Forward / 6-8 / Duke / Freshman
16.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg

Danny Ainge surprises a lot of people going with Jayson Tatum over Josh Jackson. The Celtics get even deeper with a player with a good chance of becoming a star down the road.
Twitter: @jaytatum0
Comparison: Allan Houston
Salary: $4,743,000*
Small Forward / 6-8 / Kansas / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg

Super versatile forward with great upside who could give Phoenix much-needed star power.
Twitter:
Comparison: Kawhi Leonard
Salary: $4,276,320*
Point Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
16.7 ppg, 4.6 apg

The Kings pick yet another Kentucky guy in De’Aaron Fox. He’s really talented and fills a need at point guard for the team.
Twitter: @swipathefox
Comparison: John Wall
Salary: $3,872,520*
Small Forward / 6-10 / Florida State / Freshman
12.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg

Big man with great mobility who could make an impact on the defensive end pretty soon. Offensive game needs improvement.
Twitter: @jisaac_01
Comparison: Rashard Lewis
Salary: $3,517,200*
Power Forward / 7-0 / Arizona / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg

A poor man’s Dirk Nowitzki who will spread the floor for the Bulls. How much will he struggle defensively at the pro level?
Comparison: Ryan Anderson
Salary: $3,210,840*
Point Guard / 6-5 / Strasbourg IG (France) / 1998
5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Has terrific length and size for the point guard position. Probably not ready to contribute right away and Knicks don’t have a great track record of developing young players.
Twitter:
Comparison: Dante Exum
Salary: $2,941,440*

Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.

