Kings' draft picks indicate future without veteran Rudy Gay

The Sacramento Kings have selected De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson and Harry Giles in the NBA Draft. The young core spells doom for Rudy Gay.

I like the Justin Jackson pick for the Kings at 15. They needed to find a small forward badly. — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) June 23, 2017

Fox and Jackson will join 2016 rookie Buddy Hield as projected starters for the Kings moving forward. Another young player in this group is Giles, who was one a projected top overall pick as well.

Gay, who is a free agent this offseason, seemed very unlikely to return to Sacramento for next year.

It is unclear where Gay could end up without a role on the Kings. The Timberwolves may have needed a small forward until earlier today when they landed Jimmy Butler.

The most probable destination for Gay remains the Heat, where he has been linked earlier this offseason.