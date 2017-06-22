Knicks owner James Dolan skipping draft for his own concert

New York Knicks team owner James Dolan has a strange reason for not attending the 2017 NBA Draft: he has a performance of his own.

The Knicks have the No. 8 overall pick in the draft but Dolan will not be there because he has a concert with his band JD and the Straight Shot. They will perform at City Winery New York City and tickets cost between $20 and $25 for the event.

Dolan is also the chairman of Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks. Earlier this year, he was in a public feud with former Knicks star Charles Oakley.

His team is at the center of many conversations during the draft due to its public interest in trading star big man Kristaps Porzingis.