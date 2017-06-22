Suns expected to keep No. 4 pick, could make other significant trades

The Phoenix Suns have been linked to trades including a pursuit of Kristaps Porzingis. But most of these rumors have calmed with the storm.
The Suns are currently expected to keep the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. However, there are other deals Phoenix is considering including veteran Jared Dudley for second round picks.
Meanwhile, Phoenix guard Eric Bledsoe could be involved in a trade to Denver for Emmanuel Mudiay and the No. 13 overall pick.
Another rumor spreading includes the Bulls trading the No. 16 overall pick for Bledsoe.
The Suns likely would not select De’Aaron Fox from Kentucky with the fourth pick unless Bledsoe is no longer in the picture. But if Bledsoe is not traded, expect Phoenix to pursue Josh Jackson if he is still available.
