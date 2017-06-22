Trail Blazers trade up to land their draft target Zach Collins

The Portland Trail Blazers moved up to No. 10 overall and selected Zach Collins, who played in college at Gonzaga in the Pacific Northwest.

Mavericks insider Mike Fisher reported Portland was interested in trading up with Dallas to land the No. 7 pick and select the 19-year-old 7-footer Collins. Instead, they traded the No. 15 and No. 20 overall picks for the 10th pick from Sacramento.

Portland trading picks No. 15 and 20 to Sacramento for No. 10 and taking Zach Collins, sources told ESPN. https://t.co/2LUp51aKOX — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 23, 2017

Collins was still available so the Trail Blazers, who were projected to trade into the lottery, got their draft target. Portland was also linked to Harry Giles, who is another big man.

Next season, expect Collins to play alongside Jusuf Nurkíc in the frontcourt for the Blazers.

After a trip to the NCAA March Madness championship, Collins is the first one-and-done player to come out of the Gonzaga program.