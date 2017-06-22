Rajon Rondo, Ricky Rubio have unclear futures after Jimmy Butler trade

After the Chicago Bulls traded Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rajon Rondo and Ricky Rubio became immediately impacted as well.

Once again, Ricky Rubio is an active name in Minnesota's trade discussions, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

USA TODAY’s Jeff Zillgitt reported the Timberwolves are still trying to trade Rubio after the recent move to land Butler. Dallas was once linked to Rubio but likely no longer have much interest considering they selected point guard Dennis Smith Jr. from North Carolina State.

The Jazz may also have an interest in trading for Rubio considering they are pursuing veteran point guards.

Meanwhile, the Bulls may look to build a younger team centered around newly acquired guards Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine as well as rookie Lauri Markkanen.

Dwyane Wade recently opted-in to another year on his contract with Chicago and will split minutes at shooting guard with LaVine. Otherwise, he can work on a contract buyout.

Bulls remain interested in re-signing Nikola Mirotic even after drafting Markkanen. Rondo's future in question. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 23, 2017

The Bulls, meanwhile, are uncertain about Rajon Rondo moving forward. Rondo is due to make $13.3 million during the remaining year of his contract.

Dunn could become a starter for Chicago, which is something he was never able to become while in Minnesota.