De'Aaron Fox continues lineage of Kentucky stars playing for Kings

The Sacramento Kings have selected De’Aaron Fox with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He played college ball at Kentucky.

Earlier this offseason, we predicted Fox would go to the Kings due to their continued interest in players who played for John Calipari in college.

Current players on the Sacramento roster are Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere. Tyreke Evans, who was traded to the Kings in a package for DeMarcus Cousins, played for Calipari when the current Wildcats coach was with Memphis.

Rajon Rondo, who recently played for Sacramento, was a former Kentucky star as well.