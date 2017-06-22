Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

June 21 11:30 PM
Owner Dan Gilbert has offered Chauncey Billups a five-year contract to head up the Cavaliers front…

June 21 12:30 PM
Jonathan Givony and Woj discuss possible trade scenarios and draft picks as they could unfold Thursday night in Brooklyn  from the lottery through the late first-round.

June 21 12:41 PM
The seven-time Pro Bowler announced that he would be donating his brain for research in a video for The Players’ Tribune.

June 21 08:01 AM
The Wizards will soon be able to develop young players near home

June 22 12:38 AM
Chauncey Billups, who has been offered a job by the Cavaliers to be their president of basketball operations, is conflicted about accepting, sources told ESPN.com.

The Vertical Mock Draft, Version 4.0 – via sports.yahoo.com

June 21 05:47 PM
Duke’s Jayson Tatum could be known as the player the Boston Celtics bet on instead of Markelle Fultz.

June 21 02:37 PM
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and former Pistons star Chauncey Billups are meeting for the second consecutive day to discuss his taking over of the team’s basketball operations, a source with knowledge of the meeting confirmed to cleveland.com.

June 21 02:15 PM
The Utah Jazz have made a trade inquiry on Houston Rockets point guard Patrick Beverley, multiple sources told The Salt Lake Tribune on Wednesday morning. The Jazz are one of 12 teams that has reached …

June 21 12:48 PM
What do Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, Kirsten Green, and Sebastian Thrun all have in common? Well, they’ll be at Disrupt SF (September 18-20) to tell their..

June 21 11:31 AM
JUN 21, 2017 – Join Jenni at 11 a.m. to chat about the Thunder, OU, OSU and more

June 21 09:27 AM
The center opted in to his $17.9 million contract for the 2017-18 season.

June 20 10:54 PM
Most diehard NBA fans can name the majority of general managers around the league, and some can identify a handful of the top agents. However, scouts are virtually anonymous despite playing a cruci…

Rosen – via fanragsports.com

June 22 04:28 AM
There is increasing buzz in the media about the possibility of the New York Knicks trading 7-foot-3 forward/center Kristaps Porzingis, who has been touted as the key to the team’s future. Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of this possibility. WHY HE SHOULD NOT BE TRADED He’s certainly a unique talent with the […]

DraftExpress: Mock Draft – via draftexpress.com

March 06 01:59 PM

June 21 10:05 PM
Last summer, the Wizards thought Trey Burke could be the answer as John Wall’s backup but he didn’t produce.

