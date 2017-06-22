Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Cavaliers offer Chauncey Billups five-year deal to… – via theathletic.com
June 21 11:30 PM
Owner Dan Gilbert has offered Chauncey Billups a five-year contract to head up the Cavaliers front…
DraftExpress – DraftExpress joins Adrian Wojnarowski on The Vertical Podcast – via draftexpress.com
June 21 12:30 PM
Jonathan Givony and Woj discuss possible trade scenarios and draft picks as they could unfold Thursday night in Brooklyn from the lottery through the late first-round.
Warren Sapp on the effects of football on his brain: it’s a ‘frightening’ and ‘weakening’ feeling ‘because you feel like a child’ – via businessinsider.com
June 21 12:41 PM
The seven-time Pro Bowler announced that he would be donating his brain for research in a video for The Players’ Tribune.
Wizards become the 27th NBA franchise to buy a G League affiliate – via washingtonpost.com
June 21 08:01 AM
The Wizards will soon be able to develop young players near home
Sources: Billups weighing offer from Cavs – via espn.com
June 22 12:38 AM
Chauncey Billups, who has been offered a job by the Cavaliers to be their president of basketball operations, is conflicted about accepting, sources told ESPN.com.
The Vertical Mock Draft, Version 4.0 – via sports.yahoo.com
June 21 05:47 PM
Duke’s Jayson Tatum could be known as the player the Boston Celtics bet on instead of Markelle Fultz.
Chauncey Billups, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert meet again Wednesday – via cleveland.com
June 21 02:37 PM
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and former Pistons star Chauncey Billups are meeting for the second consecutive day to discuss his taking over of the team’s basketball operations, a source with knowledge of the meeting confirmed to cleveland.com.
Utah Jazz make inquiries about trading for Rockets’ Patrick Beverley – via sltrib.com
June 21 02:15 PM
The Utah Jazz have made a trade inquiry on Houston Rockets point guard Patrick Beverley, multiple sources told The Salt Lake Tribune on Wednesday morning. The Jazz are one of 12 teams that has reached …
Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, Kirsten Green and Sebastian Thrun to talk shop at Disrupt SF – via social.techcrunch.com
June 21 12:48 PM
What do Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, Kirsten Green, and Sebastian Thrun all have in common? Well, they’ll be at Disrupt SF (September 18-20) to tell their..
Power Lunch Chat with columnist Jenni Carlson – via newsok.com
June 21 11:31 AM
JUN 21, 2017 – Join Jenni at 11 a.m. to chat about the Thunder, OU, OSU and more
Sources: Greg Monroe to remain with Bucks – via sports.yahoo.com
June 21 09:27 AM
The center opted in to his $17.9 million contract for the 2017-18 season.
A behind-the-scenes look at the life of an NBA scout – via hoopshype.com
June 20 10:54 PM
Most diehard NBA fans can name the majority of general managers around the league, and some can identify a handful of the top agents. However, scouts are virtually anonymous despite playing a cruci…
Rosen – via fanragsports.com
June 22 04:28 AM
There is increasing buzz in the media about the possibility of the New York Knicks trading 7-foot-3 forward/center Kristaps Porzingis, who has been touted as the key to the team’s future. Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of this possibility. WHY HE SHOULD NOT BE TRADED He’s certainly a unique talent with the […]
DraftExpress: Mock Draft – via draftexpress.com
March 06 01:59 PM
Wizards will allow Trey Burke to become an unrestricted free agent – via csnmidatlantic.com
June 21 10:05 PM
Last summer, the Wizards thought Trey Burke could be the answer as John Wall’s backup but he didn’t produce.
