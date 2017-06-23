Here are the best quotes from the 2017 NBA draft picks

Last night, 60 players had their NBA dream become reality. Emotions were running high in Brooklyn, so players were very candid. Here were some of the best quotes from the 2017 NBA Draft.

Phoenix Suns small forward Josh Jackson: “I think my versatility and competitive spirit [makes me the best player in this draft]. I don’t think the other guys in this draft really care as much as I do. I don’t think they play as hard as I do. I think that’s what really makes me special. I refuse to fail. Period. I love competition, and I love proving people wrong. I’ve been drafted to Phoenix, and I’m going to go there, make the best of it and be the best player I can be. And those teams who didn’t draft me? One day, they will be sorry.”

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox: “With Lonzo [Ball] going No. 2 to L.A. and me being here, it gave a lot of people what they wanted; we’ll have to play each other four times a year (smiles). But every night you’ve got to bring your ‘A’ game in the NBA, especially playing the point guard position. It’s the toughest position to play night in and night out. I could have Russell [Westbrook] one night, Kyrie [Irving] the next night, have a night off and then have Chris Paul and John Wall and Steph [Curry].”

Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum: “It’s a dream come true, making it to the NBA and being drafted by a great franchise like Boston. I’m excited to bring a lot of versatility and accept my new role. I’m just trying to be the best at whatever Coach [Brad] Stevens wants me to be… [Joining a contender] is great. I think I’ll get to learn that much more, especially from a veteran team that knows what it takes to get there. I can’t wait to learn from Coach Stevens, Isaiah Thomas and just everybody on that roster.”

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Markelle Fultz: “This is something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid – playing in the NBA – and playing for this organization is going to be great. It’s close to home. This is a dream come true, really, just all the hard work I put in is coming to this. I’m looking forward to going into this organization and just giving it my all. That’s one thing I always wanted to do: come in and give it my all. And off the court, I want to give back to the city. I’m just happy. (Tears up). Right now, it’s unbelievable. I mean, to say you want to do something and then to go out and do it is unbelievable. Right now, I’m very excited for myself and my family. I get a chance to take care of my family and I get to do something a lot of kids want to do. I’m just very happy and I’m blessed.”

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball: “Everything [Magic Johnson] is going to teach me is going to be useful. Obviously he’s the best point guard to ever play, so I’m looking to go in there and just learn from day one… [I admire] his playmaking ability. He’s one of the best to ever do it. There’s never going to be another Magic Johnson, so I’m trying to be myself. But if I can [be half the player he was], you know it’s going to be good.”

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk: “I’m a winner. I’m going to learn from the vets and listen to the coaches. I’m going to try to be the best player and best listener and best learner ever. … Michael Jordan is the GOAT and I’m going to learn a lot from him. I still can’t believe it right now. Maybe tomorrow I’ll believe it. But I think [Jordan] will teach me a lot and I’ll take an even bigger step each year. Each year, I’m going to try to learn as much as I can from him.”

Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson: “I’m going to work extremely hard to try to bring more wins… I’m going to work my hardest to try to make that situation better as much as I can, and I know everybody else in the organization is too. It’ll definitely be a group effort, but we’re definitely going to try to change things. That’s a great challenge to have. For me, I’ve always loved whenever somebody says you can’t necessarily do something. I’m going to go in there and just work extremely hard. That’s the whole mindset. We’re going to try to change things and be extremely competitive and try to win as many games as we can. We’ll see how everything falls.”

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell: “I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life. Everybody says that, but it’s one thing to say it and one thing to live it. I’m just really blessed to be part of this organization. I thank Mr. [Dennis] Lindsey, Coach [Quin] Snyder and the Miller family for trusting me and having faith in me to bring me to this program as a playoff contender. It’s a tough decision when you have to pick for a team that is in the playoffs and develop a young guy like myself, but I’m ready to put the work in. I’m just ready for that first day of practice.”

Indiana Pacers forward TJ Leaf: “I’m super excited. I just think my ability to stretch the floor and pass will be really good complement to Myles [Turner] in the post. Just everything they’re doing there, I’m super excited about. I can’t wait to get out there and start working with the team. Most of family is from the Indiana area. I spent a lot of time there in the summers and whatnot. My dad was from Indianapolis and my mom was from Evansville, so I’m really familiar with it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Justin Patton: “I’m excited to be in Minnesota. It’s a great city and it’s a great team. With the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, there’s more great things happening. [I’ll be] a versatile big man who can either play the four or the five, who’s great at passing the ball, who has a high IQ and is a great teammate. [To play with Karl-Anthony Towns], it’s amazing. Coach Thibs has a hard time right now figuring out what he’s going to do (laughs).”

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Frank Jackson: “I’m super excited to be in this situation. To be a part of New Orleans and the organization means the world to me. I’m part of the NBA! People can expect me to be a fierce competitor and someone who can lead a team and get out and defend. I’ll just play my game. I’m just super excited to be here and grateful for this opportunity. I mean, [Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins] are two of the best bigs in the league. It’s going to teach me a lot. I’m looking forward to it.”

Los Angeles Lakers big man Thomas Bryant (after HoopsHype informed him he was traded): “This is the first I’m hearing about it! It feels great to be part of one of the top-notch franchises in the National Basketball Association. All I can say is I feel blessed. They showed interest in me and talked to me [during the pre-draft process]. I had talks with GM Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson. This just feels great!”