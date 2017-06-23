Markelle Fultz preferred 76ers over Celtics because of Chick-Fil-A

While Markelle Fultz was long expected to go No. 1 overall to the Boston Celtics, he ended up getting traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before whispers of the trade surfaced with Boston and Philadelphia, Fultz was scheduled to work out for the Celtics. As the report picked up steam, his schedule was redirected.

Fultz spoke about his first reaction when he found out about the trade rumors (via The Players Tribune):

Then Keith hit me up and said, “New plan. Philly.” I was just waking up. So I was like, “O.K., cool. Do they have Chick-fil-A there?” A crispy chicken sandwich for breakfast. It’s kind of like my good luck charm. Keith never got back to me about that important question. So I found out for myself. I googled it immediately. Philly does have Chick-fil-A. It has six, actually. Seven if you count the one at the airport. Boston has zero Chick-fil-As, for what it’s worth.

Philly Voice notes Philadelphia actually has eight Chick-fil-A franchises. This is not his first time discussing his favorite restaurant. He told a radio station in Washington that Seattle would be the “best place ever” if he could find one closer.

The top NBA prospect was not kidding about his infatuation for the chicken sandwiches. Fultz was late to his meeting with Philadelphia but was seen walking into the practice facility holding a meal from the fast food chain.

Here's @MarkelleF walking into the building with his #Sixers cap. Photo by the GREAT Yong Kim. pic.twitter.com/YRBznX2uNg — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 17, 2017