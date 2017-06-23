Personal trainer of Jimmy Butler slams Bulls front office on Twitter

In a rebuilding effort, the Chicago Bulls traded their star player, Jimmy Butler, to the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2017 NBA Draft.

One source connected with Butler said the former Bulls star was “great,” according to CSN Chicago’s Vincent Goodwill, and glad to be with his former coach. When ESPN reached out, Butler did not have a comment. He found out around 2 a.m. in Paris, where he visiting for their fashion week.

Meanwhile, Butler’s trainer Travelle Gaines was less positive about the trade to Minnesota via his Twitter.

Gaines has also worked with other athletes including former NBA star Brandon Roy as well as the NFL’s LeSean McCoy and the first pick of the 2017 NFL draft, Myles Garrett. Butler had this to say about Gaines (via AthleticGaines.com):

I wanted to take my training to the next level so I decided to use the Athletic Gaines program year around and I feel more explosive, a lot stronger and my conditioning level is up another notch.

Earlier in the night, Gaines also posted on Twitter and asked for connections to real estate agents in Minneapolis. Meanwhile, his agent had a more tame reaction.