Ranking the top 10 Philadelphia 76ers draft picks of all time

With the first pick in this year’s NBA Draft, the 76ers selected Markelle Fultz. Let’s take a look back at Philadelphia’s 10 best draft picks of all time.

10. Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday, the 17th overall pick in the 2009 draft, has been a rock-solid NBA point guard. His best season was 2012-13—his last in Philadelphia. That year, he averaged 17.7 points, 8.0 assists, and 4.2 rebounds.

9. Andre Iguodala

These days, Andre Iguodala is a key reserve on the Warriors. But the ninth overall pick of the 2004 draft was at one point one of Philadelphia’s big guns. From 2005-06 to 2011-2012, his last season with Philly, the explosive Iguodala averaged at least 12 points per game.