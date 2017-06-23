Trending stories: Kristaps Porzingis, LaMarcus Aldridge and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Aldridge on the trading block; George Hill eyeing a return? – via blog.mysanantonio.com
Can Phil Jackson, Knicks win a Porzingis trade? – via espn.com
The Vertical’s draft-night reference guide – via sports.yahoo.com
Duke’s Coach K wants to change NBA one-and-done rule; maybe not what you’d expect – via charlotteobserver.com
De’Aaron Fox Honors Mother With Breast Cancer Suit at NBA Draft – via blacksportsonline.com
After year abroad, Oklahoma native Ferguson gets NBA shot – via newsok.com
And she’s going to be giddy for Terrance Ferguson. Holdman’s going to be ecstatic that her 19-year-old’s gamble – to skip college and play professionally for a year in Australia – paid off.
But there might be a little extra emotion if Ferguson lands with the Thunder, which holds the No. 21 pick.
“My favorite team!” Holdman said in a phone interview on Thursday with a long, happy laugh …
