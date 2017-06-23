Trending stories: Kristaps Porzingis, LaMarcus Aldridge and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

June 22 12:45 PM
League sources have informed the Express-News the Spurs are exploring the trade market for LaMarcus Aldridge, while former Spur George Hill could return to the team that drafted him.

June 22 03:24 PM
Can the Knicks get enough for Kristaps Porzingis? Kevin Pelton evaluates potential deals with the Celtics, Suns and more teams that could work for both sides.

June 22 11:40 AM
Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks offers a snapshot of each team’s picks, cash for deals and needs for Thursday’s NBA draft.

June 22 05:13 PM
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says NBA should allow players to enter draft straight out of high school again. He’d replace the one-and-done rule.

June 23 02:13 AM
De’Aaron Fox Honors Mother With Breast Cancer Suit at NBA Draft

June 16 10:46 AM
JUN 16, 2017 – At next week’s NBA Draft, some team is going to select Rachelle Holdman’s son.
And she’s going to be giddy for Terrance Ferguson. Holdman’s going to be ecstatic that her 19-year-old’s gamble – to skip college and play professionally for a year in Australia – paid off.
But there might be a little extra emotion if Ferguson lands with the Thunder, which holds the No. 21 pick.
“My favorite team!” Holdman said in a phone interview on Thursday with a long, happy laugh …

June 22 09:43 PM
With two first-round draft picks and one player on the move, Kevin Pelton grades the trade.

June 22 12:14 PM
Houston Hoops in 2013 had a roster featuring two first round draft picks, Kelly Oubre and Justise Winslow. The 2003 Atlanta Celtics which featured Dwight Howard and Josh Smith? Maybe the 1994 New Jersey Patterson team that showcased Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter and Rip Hamilton? Houston Hoops in 2013 had a roster featuring two first-round draft picks, Kelly Oubre and Justise Winslow.

