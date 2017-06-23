Warriors spent maximum possible cash consideration for Jordan Bell

Jordan Bell, originally drafted by the Chicago Bulls, was immediately traded to the Golden State Warriors for a lot of cash.

Warriors paid $3.5 million for the rights to No. 38 pick Jordan Bell — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 23, 2017

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, this is the most an NBA team can pay for in trades during the upcoming season. It’s at least three times more than what the former Pac-12 big man is expected to make next season.

Bell is considered immediately ready for professional basketball and will have a cheap rookie contract moving forward, which is something Golden State desperately needs for the cap space in order to sign Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

The former Oregon star can attack the rim and is a versatile defender and rebounder. He is also a quick enough athlete enough to keep up with the Warriors speed on offense and defense.

He will need to improve his shot but has been compared to Draymond Green, who also lacked a jump shot while in college.