Mike Evans on his high school basketball days, love of the NBA, NFL career and Bucs expectations

Alex Kennedy is joined by Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans to discuss his decision to pursue football over basketball and if he could have made it to the NBA (6:00), who in the NBA could play in the NFL (9:00), why he is such a big Dwyane Wade fan (17:00), if we might see super-teams form in the NFL (21:00), thoughts on the Buccaneers’ additions (25:20), seeing the Bucs in some Super Bowl predictions (26:00), whether he’s the best receiver in the league (33:00), the top-three toughest cornerbacks in the NFL to match-up against (34:40), why wide receivers have a reputation for being emotional (39:00), being with ‘Cash Money Sports’ (45:20), and who will win the NBA title next season (47:30).