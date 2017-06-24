Trending stories: The Jimmy Butler trade, Kristaps Porzingis, Vin Baker and more

Kristaps Porzingis still a Knick but no one knows for how long – via nypost.com June 24 05:50 AM Knicks president Phil Jackson’s intention for now is make amends with 7-foot-3 Latvian phenom Kristaps Porzingis and not look to trade him. But if things don’t go smoothly in the next several month… Shares

Can Lakers make playoffs in Ball’s first year? – via video.dailynews.com June 23 09:54 PM Bill Oram, Mark Medina, and Jonathan Khamis of the Southern California News Group discuss what’s next for the Lakers, as Lonzo Ball was introduced. The press conference included statements from Magic Johnson, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, and Lonzo Ball. Video by Jonathan Khamis, for the Southern California News Group. Shares

The Bulls Made The Right Decision But The Wrong Trade – via fivethirtyeight.com June 23 12:14 PM CHICAGO — NBA franchises fail all the time in trying to construct a team. On Thursday, the Bulls illustrated that it’s possible to botch the dismantling of one… Shares

Oram: Magic Johnson taking Lonzo Ball under his wing the way Jerry Buss did with him – via ocregister.com June 23 10:26 PM EL SEGUNDO – The first son born into a basketball family, Lonzo Ball was bred for stardom. What he knew about Magic Johnson, a superstar who last played in the NBA a year before he was born, came f… Shares

The inside story of how Lonzo Ball became a Laker – via sports.yahoo.com June 23 12:44 PM All it took for the storied franchise to be sold on the former UCLA star was to spend some time in a day in the life of Lonzo. Shares

Experts don’t like Heat’s pick of Adebayo, but Riley explains why he does – via miamiherald.com June 23 06:09 PM Riley, 72, still trusts his gut and his own eyes and believes the Heat will squeeze more out of Kentucky big man Edrice “Bam” Adebayo (who missed his only three-point attempt at Kentucky) than we’ve seen so far. Shares

Buford says Spurs participated in ‘all kind of discussions’ before draft – via expressnews.com June 23 05:45 PM Without going into specifics, Spurs general manager R.C. Buford all but confirmed the club attempted to trade up in the first round of the NBA draft Thursday night. Before the draft got under way, league sources said the Spurs were having discussions with multiple teams in an attempt to find a partner for a deal involving power forward LaMarcus Aldridge that would vault the club into the top 10 … Shares