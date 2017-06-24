Trending stories: The Jimmy Butler trade, Kristaps Porzingis, Vin Baker and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
June 23 01:47 PM
Zach Lowe breaks down everything that went into the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade on draft night and the paths forward for the resurgent Timberwolves and rebuilding Bulls.
NBA mock draft 2018: Luka Doncic, Michael Porter Jr. lead the next generation of stars – via sbnation.com
June 23 08:24 AM
It’s never too early to start thinking about the next NBA draft.
June 23 10:00 AM
After a crazy night of surprising picks and big trades, Chad Ford hands out his draft grades for all 30 teams.
Kristaps Porzingis still a Knick but no one knows for how long – via nypost.com
June 24 05:50 AM
Knicks president Phil Jackson’s intention for now is make amends with 7-foot-3 Latvian phenom Kristaps Porzingis and not look to trade him. But if things don’t go smoothly in the next several month…
Can Lakers make playoffs in Ball’s first year? – via video.dailynews.com
June 23 09:54 PM
Bill Oram, Mark Medina, and Jonathan Khamis of the Southern California News Group discuss what’s next for the Lakers, as Lonzo Ball was introduced. The press conference included statements from Magic Johnson, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, and Lonzo Ball. Video by Jonathan Khamis, for the Southern California News Group.
The Bulls Made The Right Decision But The Wrong Trade – via fivethirtyeight.com
June 23 12:14 PM
CHICAGO — NBA franchises fail all the time in trying to construct a team. On Thursday, the Bulls illustrated that it’s possible to botch the dismantling of one…
Oram: Magic Johnson taking Lonzo Ball under his wing the way Jerry Buss did with him – via ocregister.com
June 23 10:26 PM
EL SEGUNDO – The first son born into a basketball family, Lonzo Ball was bred for stardom. What he knew about Magic Johnson, a superstar who last played in the NBA a year before he was born, came f…
Warriors introduce rookie Jordan Bell, a powerful forward who emulates Draymond Green – via mercurynews.com
June 23 06:55 PM
The Warriors have a new rookie. He wants to emulate one of their All-Stars.
Heat loads up on wing players after draft, gets mixed grades on pick – via miamiherald.com
June 23 11:08 AM
The Heat filled its summer league roster with some decent college scorers, among others
The inside story of how Lonzo Ball became a Laker – via sports.yahoo.com
June 23 12:44 PM
All it took for the storied franchise to be sold on the former UCLA star was to spend some time in a day in the life of Lonzo.
Experts don’t like Heat’s pick of Adebayo, but Riley explains why he does – via miamiherald.com
June 23 06:09 PM
Riley, 72, still trusts his gut and his own eyes and believes the Heat will squeeze more out of Kentucky big man Edrice “Bam” Adebayo (who missed his only three-point attempt at Kentucky) than we’ve seen so far.
Buford says Spurs participated in ‘all kind of discussions’ before draft – via expressnews.com
June 23 05:45 PM
Without going into specifics, Spurs general manager R.C. Buford all but confirmed the club attempted to trade up in the first round of the NBA draft Thursday night. Before the draft got under way, league sources said the Spurs were having discussions with multiple teams in an attempt to find a partner for a deal involving power forward LaMarcus Aldridge that would vault the club into the top 10 …
Scorer who ‘plays like Michael’ Jordan surprised Knicks passed – via nypost.com
June 23 12:04 AM
Knicks fans weren’t alone in their disappointment over the team’s first-round pick. “I actually thought the Knicks would take me,” said Malik Monk, a high-scoring shooting guard out of Kentucky. In…
Vin Baker reinventing self as summer camp counselor – via espn.com
June 23 03:23 PM
The four-time NBA All-Star has gone as far as working at Starbucks as he puts his life back together. Now his comeback story includes directing a summer basketball camp in the Berkshires in Massachusetts.
